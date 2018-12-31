Eve & Co Shares Update with Investors

Eve & Co announced to shareholders it completed its first shipment of dried cannabis and filed interim financial results for its three and 12 month periods which ended on October 31, 2018.









Eve & Co (TSXV:EVE) announced to shareholders it completed its first shipment of dried cannabis and filed interim financial results for its three and 12 month periods which ended on October 31, 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

“Since receiving the amendment to our license to include additional sales on December 10th, 2018, we have initiated our first sales transactions and have completed delivery of approximately 162,000 grams of product. We will continue to focus on harvesting weekly, B2B sales of current and new inventory as well as fulfillment of our provincial and export agreements,” said Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eve. HIGHLIGHTS The Company is pleased to provide the following highlights of its progress over the three-month period ended October 31, 2018 and subsequent events: Additional Provincial Supply Arrangements – The Company entered into supply agreements with the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation and the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation with respect to the supply of adult-use cannabis.

