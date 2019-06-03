Episode 15 on Valens Extracted Podcast: Growing Organic with David Bernard-Perron

Valens GroWorks Corp (CSE:VGW, OTC:VGWCF) has released its fifteenth episode of Extracted which covered the benefits and challenges of organic cultivation with The Green Organic Dutchman (TGOD) (TSX:TGOD) VP of Growing Operations David Bernard-Perron.









Valens GroWorks Corp (CSE:VGW, OTC:VGWCF) has released its fifteenth episode of Extracted which covered the benefits and challenges of organic cultivation with The Green Organic Dutchman (TGOD) (TSX:TGOD) VP of Growing Operations David Bernard-Perron. Bernard-Perron was formerly the Agrologist at Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation, and he holds a Masters in Plant Sciences from McGill University. TGOD is helping Valens achieve its organic certification so the company can deliver high-end organic extracted products.

TGOD is certified organic under Pro-Cert, one of North America’s most-regarded organic certification bodies, and has certifications from EcoCert Canada and LEED as well. According to Bernard-Perron, being organically certified adds layers of complexity as the company needs to be compliant with several additional standards. However, the critical difference between a conventional growing operation and an organic one is adhering to a permitted substances list which includes no chemically modified inputs. TGOD uses a “living soil” and a “natural soil food web” to create a sustainable, beneficial system for growth.

By growing organically, TGOD can build a reserve of nutrients and create a web of beneficial bacteria, fungi, insects and micro and macro organisms that continuously deliver nutrients to the plants. This allows the plants to build its immune system and defense mechanisms, which in turn, produces more terpenes, THC, CBD and secondary metabolites.

“Organic, living soil, sun-grown cannabis really helps to maximize the genetic potential of the plants,” said Bernard-Perron.

Looking to the future, Bernard-Perron believes that there will be a demand for organic flower, likening it to the shortage in the organic food market. On the medical side of things, he believes that there will always be people looking for a natural alternative.

To listen to the full podcast, click here.

