Emerald Health Therapeutics Launches New Product Line

Emerald Health Therapeutics (TSXV:EMH,OTCQX:EMHTF) announced the introduction of a new health supplement product line, with no cannabis in it, through its joint venture with Emerald Health Naturals (EHN).

The Endo product line includes Endo Brain, Endo Sleep, Endo Calm, Endo Bliss, Endo Inflame and Endo Omega, and are intended to foster overall health and wellness and potentially enhance the body’s response to conditions such as stress, anxiety, restless sleep, inflammation and pain. These products feature PhytoCann Complex, a proprietary formulation consisting of non-psychoactive, plant-based bioactive compounds that support the body’s endocannabinoid system. All products are manufactured according to strict pharmaceutical quality standards. “Apart from our strongly positioned presence in the cannabis space, the Endo product launch allows us to uniquely expand Emerald’s business opportunities by accessing natural health product, pharmacy, and grocery stores, channels unavailable to cannabis products, with our non-cannabis supplements,” said Dr. Avtar Dhillon, President and Executive Chairman of Emerald. “We see non-cannabis endocannabinoid-supporting products as the creation of a distinct and significant new natural health product category. Furthermore, our proprietary active ingredient, Phytocann Complex, offers the potential to be incorporated into an array of supplements, foods, and beverages.” Eighty percent of Canadians consume natural health products each year. Emerald aims to widely offer its Endo products in retail outlets and is targeting more than 1,000 natural health product stores, pharmacies and grocery stores in Canada by the end of 2019.

