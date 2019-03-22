CROP’s Tenant Hempire Acquires Interest in California Cannabis Distribution & Packaging Company with On Site Extraction

CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE:CROP, OTC:CRXPF, Frankfurt:2FR) (Frankfurt: 2FR) announced today that its Humboldt Holdings Tenant Hempire has acquired a 25% interest in a licensed distribution company, with on site non-volatile commercial cannabis manufacturing in California in return for purchasing additional required extraction equipment for the facility.









CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE:CROP, OTC:CRXPF, Frankfurt:2FR) (Frankfurt: 2FR) announced today that its Humboldt Holdings Tenant Hempire has acquired a 25% interest in a licensed distribution company, with on site non-volatile commercial cannabis manufacturing in California in return for purchasing additional required extraction equipment for the facility. As with all CROP tenant licencees the company’s subsidiary, in this case Humboldt Holdings, will have the right to acquire the licence interest should federal law change in favour of cannabis-THC.

This will allow the Evolution and Hempire to access turn-key equipment to process cannabis flower, cannabis trim and biomass into high-value distillate oil containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The manufacturer will carry the cost of processing cannabis flower, cannabis trim and biomass, getting 40% of the resulting oil sales and CROP and its tenant 60%. The facility is capable of not only processing Hempire’s material but will also be utilized to bring in third party material for processing to develop further SKUS to be sold under the CROP brand portfolio.

CROP brands are expecting to have the 100,000 premium Moon Rock Cones to be ready for the market in short order, with the 50 liters of THC oil being extracted to fill the company’s vape cartridges under the Hempire, Evolution Cannabis and Tiff CBD brands.

Furthermore, the facility will act as the company’s packaging and distribution for all California operations outside of its previously announced distribution agreement giving the company brands exposure to hundreds of potential dispensaries and streamlining its manufacturing and sales process.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: “This further vertically integrates CROP’s tenant Hempire in preparation for continued sales in the California market, this will streamline the manufacturing, packaging and distribution of the brands reducing touch points and thus profitability and logistics of production for the California farms.”

About CROP

Crop is publicly listed company trading under symbol CROP.CSE. The company is focused on cannabis branding and real estate assets. CROP’s portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, two in Washington State, a 1,000-acre Nevada cannabis farm, 2,115 acres of Hemp CBD farms, and a growing portfolio of common share equity in upcoming listings within the cannabis space.

CROP has developed a portfolio of assets including Canna Drink, a cannabis infused functional beverage line and 16 Cannabis brands.

Company Contact

Michael Yorke – CEO and Director

E-mail: info@cropcorp.com

Website: www.cropcorp.com

Phone: (604) 484-4206

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the expected returns from the California Project; the technological effects of California Project; the intention to expand its portfolio; and execute on its business plan. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the regulatory and legal framework regarding the cannabis industry in general among all levels of government and zoning; risks associated with applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules relating to the cannabis industry; risks associated with maintaining its interests in its various assets; the ability of the Company to finance operations and execute its business plan and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and the Company is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

