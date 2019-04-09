Chemistree Technology: The Advantage of True Cannabis Entrepreneurs

Chemistree Technology Inc. (CSE:CHM; OTC:CHMJF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.









Chemistree Technology is building a portfolio of vertically-integrated cannabis assets across North America. By leveraging an elite team of cannabis veterans, Chemistree is building a multi-state network of cannabis operations in cultivation, processing, distribution and retail. Chemistree owns the operational assets and national branding rights to Sugarleaf, a Washington-based cannabis brand. Sugarleaf’s premium cannabis products are available in dispensaries across the state.

In addition to its Washington operations, Chemistree has begun expansion into California’s emerging cannabis market as well. The company has been granted a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) by the city of Desert Hot Springs, which Chemistree will use to develop its 9.55-acre property in California’s cannabis cultivation zone. Chemistree intends to continue to develop its Sugarleaf brand with distribution throughout the state of California in the future.

Chemistree Technology’s company highlights include the following:

Vertically-integrated company expanding into premiere cannabis jurisdictions in the US and beyond.

Team of true cannabis entrepreneurs with decades of experience in managing all aspects of profitable cannabis businesses including branding, cultivation, manufacturing and finance.

Strong foothold in Washington State, a market with nearly 750,000 recreational cannabis consumers.

Immediate access to one of the world’s biggest cannabis markets via California Processor’s License for Sugarleaf-branded products.

Granted CUP license at 9.55-acre Desert Hot Springs property.

Plans in 2019 to increase cultivation yield at Sugarleaf facility, expand retail footprint, product offerings and develop Desert Hot Springs greenhouse cultivation facility.

Well-financed with $10,830,000 capital raise completed in March 2019.

Tight share structure with management and consultants holding 50 percent of shares, representing more than $2 million in insider investment.

