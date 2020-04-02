Chemistree Provides Sugarleaf – Washington Update COVID-19 Response and Operations Update

Chemistree Technology Inc. (CSE:CHM), wishes to provide stakeholders with an update on the Company’s Washington State assets.









Currently, it is business as usual at Sugarleaf’s cultivation facility during the COVID-19 pandemic while strictly adhering to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (WSLCB) guidelines. At this time, the WSCLB has clarified the position that cannabis producers, processors, and retailers are considered essential and not required to close due to the coronavirus restrictions. Chemistree is closely monitoring the situation and receiving weekly reports from the general manager of the Washington State licensee partner, detailing ongoing operations and market conditions.

Sugarleaf general manager Travis Royce commented, “I am gratified with the way our company and staff have come together and dealt with the current state of affairs. While the situation is not in any way ideal, we have a single purpose and focus: continuing to produce cannabis products that meet and exceed our high standards. Our clients are still buying us out of product on a weekly basis, and after multiple conversations with sales reps, purchasing managers, and retail owners, we are confident that this will continue.”

In particular, Chemistree is greatly encouraged by the highly responsible series of policies rapidly put in place by Sugarleaf’s management at Sedro-Woolley. These policies provide continued customer and business support while ensuring the health and safety of employees, customers, business partners in its local community.

Employees are required to always wear face masks, gloves, and clean clothes;

Sanitizer available throughout the facility – employees must use it whenever they pass by a station;

Anyone who shows any signs of being sick must immediately leave and get tested and cannot return to work until they are cleared from their physician;

There is no physical contact allowed between employees, appropriate social distancing practices;

Anyone who has been in large crowds at events is not able to come back to work until they get tested;

All packaging cleaned with ISO before being used; and

No facility access to non-employees

Additionally, Sugarleaf has developed the following strategy to ensure continuity of operations in general, and cultivation facilities in particular, to minimize as any business disruptions:

Opened up a nightshift for employees whose children have been shut out of school

In the event of temporary lay-offs due to a mandatory stay-at-home order for Washington state, employees will be paid sick and vacation pay that they may have available

Assuming stay-at-home order issued, 3 employees will maintain the cultivation facility to take care of the plants and stockpile harvested biomass for future sale when possible

Working with Washington state regulator (WLCB). WLCB is looking at ways to help the industry if/when needed

Chemistree Chief Cannabis Officer Sheldon Aberman commented “The management team and employees at Sugarleaf Washington have done a fantastic job to respond quickly and safely to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have ensured the security as best as possible for employees and retail clients and stores while continuing to provide what we believe is an excellent product to consumers. I thank them all for their intelligent and engaged response.”

