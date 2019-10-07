Chemistree Featured in Cannabis Brightline

Chemistree Technology Inc. (CSE:CHM,OTCQB:CHMJF) was recently featured in a sponsored article published in Cannabis Brightline magazine.









The article touched on the expertise of Chemistree’s management team in the cannabis space. According to the article, Chemistree is backed by cannabis industry experts that have numerous years of experience in building vertically-integrated cannabis companies. The team includes “visionaries” like Chemistree Founder and Strategic Advisor Dennis Hunter, who has made several successful cannabis brands. Joining him is Director and Chief Cannabis Officer Sheldon Aberman, who has extensive experience in designing and building cultivation facilities. Trans High Corporation Director and Chief Cannabis Officer Nicholas Zitelli, who is also the founder and CEO of the Cannabis Genetics Institute, has also recently joined the Chemistree management team. Management is also backed by a “robust capital markets and finance team” that has amassed a track record of success in the public markets.

“Operationally, we have succeeded by virtue of our people. We sort of capitalized on operating successes. We’re not overstretched. We didn’t spend too much money on things we really were not entirely convinced we could manage ourselves very well; we have a disciplined approach to investments,” said Chemistree President Karl Kottmeler.

