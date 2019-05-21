Cardiol is Ready to Capitalize on the Global CBD Market

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL,OTC:CRTPF) was featured in an article by Technical 420 which focused on the company’s partnerships and near-term growth catalysts.









Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL,OTC:CRTPF) was featured in an article by Technical 420 which focused on the company’s partnerships and near-term growth catalysts. Cardiol is a biotechnology company focused on developing proprietary formulations, including a 100 percent pure pharmaceutical-grade CBD. According to the article, Cardiol has de-risked its operation by using a synthetic CBD production process which helps eliminate contaminants in the final product.

To capitalize on the growing CBD market, Cardiol plans to launch a commercial pharmaceutical CBD product towards the end of 2019. The article went on to talk about the company’s near-term CBD product launch as the company advances its most promising product candidates through the clinical trial and drug development process. The article also covered the company’s long-term opportunity – a proprietary CBD formulation for heart failure. According to the article, the heart failure market represents a substantial unmet medical need and is a condition that affects more than 37 million people globally.

The company has created strategic supply partnerships to provide them with the capacity to commercialize large volumes of pharmaceutical-grade CBD in markets where the demand exceeds the supply. Cardiol has partnerships in place with Noramco Inc. and Dalton Pharma Services, two major global pharmaceutical manufacturers. Through its partnerships, Cardiol will be able to produce pure pharmaceutical CBD on a multi-metric tonne scale.

