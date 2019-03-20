Canopy Signs Extraction Deal with HollyWeed North Cannabis

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC,TSX:WEED) announced a multi-year processing and extraction agreement with HollyWeed North Cannabis.

As quoted in the press release:

Under the terms of the two-year agreement, HollyWeed Manufacturing & Extracts Inc. will process dried cannabis provided by Canopy Growth, in their advanced manufacturing facility in Victoria and will return the high-quality oil and resin back to the Company. The increased supply of this contracted extraction throughput adds to the Company’s in-house capacity and supports Canopy Growth with additional throughput as it brings a suite of new products to the market later this calendar year.

“This is an opportunity for Canopy Growth to build a strong partnership with another high-quality Canadian company. The cannabis resin we get from HollyWeed will be used for our current offering of oils and softgels, as well as our future advanced manufacturing products,” said Bruce Linton, Chairman and co-CEO of Canopy Growth. “Ensuring we continue to offer the highest quality cannabis oil and resin will be essential for our entry into the edibles market and supports our overall goal of making a wide variety of high-quality products available to our customers.”

“We are very excited to provide extraction services to Canopy Growth, a global leader in cannabis production,” remarked Renée Gagnon, CEO of HollyWeed North Cannabis Inc. “We are incredibly proud that the quality of our proprietary extraction process caught the eye of an industry leader like Canopy Growth and will amplify their own world-leading extraction abilities. This is definitely a new and exciting chapter for HollyWeed.”