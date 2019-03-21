Canopy Growth Seeks Acquisition to Speed Up US Hemp Market Entry

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC,TSX:WEED) announced the acquisition of hemp company AgriNextUSA to accelerate its development strategy in the overall US hemp market.

As quoted in the press release:

“The United States is the next stop on Canopy Growth’s desired path to becoming a leading, revenue-generating company focused on all aspects of cannabinoids and their potential,” said Bruce Linton, co-CEO and Chairman of Canopy Growth. “Our significant investments, acquisitions and compilation of talented leaders such as Geoff will position us for swift expansion throughout the United States. By collaborating with a pioneer like Geoff, who has been involved with our team since our earliest days in 2013, we will aim to turn hemp supplied by American farmers into a wide range of products.”

The vision proposed by AgriNextUSA and supported by Canopy Growth would involve creating Hemp Industrial Parks such as the one previously announced in New York State, where this super crop could be fast-tracked through a production cycle that would result in commercial applications for all parts of the plant, from root to tip. American farmers will benefit from a model that provides a single, regional destination for their hemp crops and connects them with the researchers, entrepreneurs and innovators whose ideas will turn their crops into new products and industries.

Though this cash purchase is not material to the Company’s current cash position, the acquisition will hasten Canopy Growth’s arrival in key markets in the United States.