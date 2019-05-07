Canopy Growth Forms Subsidiary to Oversee Medical Research

Cannabis

May 7th, 2019

Canopy Growth announced the launch of a global brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, to represent its all commercial medical and clinical research operations.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC,TSX:WEED) announced the launch of a global brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, to represent its all commercial medical and clinical research operations.

As quoted in the press release:

Canopy Growth is pleased to introduce Spectrum Therapeutics, a new global brand that will encompass all of the Company’s ongoing commercial medical and clinical research operations including Spectrum Cannabis, Canopy Health Innovations (CHI), and the most recent addition to Canopy Growth’s medical portfolio, Bionorica SE-founded C3Cannabinoid Compound Company (C3), a European leader in cannabinoid-based medical therapies.

Incorporating these entities into one unified ecosystem will integrate the Company’s medical efforts as one global healthcare enterprise. Spectrum Therapeutics now encompasses the production and distribution of full-spectrum and single cannabinoid medical cannabis products; industry-leading education, resources and support for patients and healthcare practitioners; as well as pre-clinical and clinical research and the development of cannabinoid-based medicines.

Click here to read the full press release.

