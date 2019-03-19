Canopy Growth Extends Agreement with OG DNA Genetics

Canopy Growth extended its original agreement with OG DNA Genetics to last until 2024 and release products in an undisclosed European market.









As quoted in the press release:

Under the terms of today’s announcement, Canopy Growth and DNA have committed to working together through 2024 and will make every effort to expand into global markets, including Europe, where regulations permit the legal sale of cannabis for medical and recreational purposes. “Teaming up with DNA has proven to be a very strong and mutually beneficial partnership,” said Bruce Linton, Chairman and co-CEO of Canopy Growth. “Renewing our partnership for the next five years was a no-brainer for us and we look forward to introducing their high-quality DNA products to consumers around the world.” “We are thrilled with the ongoing success of our relationship and the momentum we are enjoying with our partners at Canopy Growth,” said Charles Philips, CEO of DNA. “The strength of our phenotyping and quality standards combined with Canopy’s global presence and distribution power is a winning combination that is providing consumers in key markets around the world with the best possible cannabis.”

