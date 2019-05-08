Cannvas Refreshes Brand Positioning and Outlines Revenue Generating Products and Services

Cannvas MedTech (CSE:MTEC) (Frankfurt:3CM) (OTC:CANVF), a leading digital cannabis education and analytics company, is pleased to announce that a slew of recent high-profile partnerships within and outside the global cannabis industry, coupled with the dynamic rollout of its Cannvas Kiosk program, has streamlined organizational priorities to strengthen its focus and resources on aggressively growing its existing revenue-generating streams.









Cannvas MedTech (CSE:MTEC) (Frankfurt:3CM) (OTC:CANVF), a leading digital cannabis education and analytics company, is pleased to announce that a slew of recent high-profile partnerships within and outside the global cannabis industry, coupled with the dynamic rollout of its Cannvas Kiosk program, has streamlined organizational priorities to strengthen its focus and resources on aggressively growing its existing revenue-generating streams.

“The Cannvas line of products and services offers a complete package of integral and unique information for any business operating in the cannabis marketplace, from producers to retailers to clinics, or ancillary organizations such as government, health and insurance agencies, educational institutions and real estate firms,” said Steve Loutskou, Chief Operating Officer, Global Markets, Cannvas MedTech. “Simply put, there is no one in the cannabis space creating original, unbiased and evidence-based education programs like us, no one collecting data and information on active and potential consumers like us, no one white-labelling a product as robust as ours and no one with the ability to penetrate the marketplace like our Cannvas Kiosk program, so we are well-positioned to grow these revenue streams as we move forward.”

Recently, Cannvas announced a series of revenue-generating partnerships including:

Joining the International Cannabis Alliance as its exclusive provider of cannabis education.

An agreement with Empower Clinics Inc. (CSE: CBDT) (Frankfurt 8EC) to launch a comprehensive education, data collection and analysis program starting with the installation of a network of on-site Cannvas Kiosks in Empower’s medical clinic network.

A definitive partnership with California-based real estate brokerage Good Karma to provide detailed analysis and insights into the California market through its Cannvas Data platform while also undertaking a contemporary rebrand of the company.

A definitive partnership with Seed Technology granting Cannvas exclusive Canadian rights to distribute co-branded kiosks and related technology to medical clinics and dispensaries across Canada.

A working partnership with US Cannabis Pharmaceutical Research and Development as an exclusive, leading provider of cannabis education and analytics to US Cannabis and its vast network of clients.

A deal with NexTech AR Solutions Corp.(CSE: NTAR) (OTC: NEXCF) to collaborate on enhancing the user experience of its digital cannabis education kiosks across Canada.

The company is currently focused on five primary streams of revenue generation:

White-labelling its digital cannabis education platform Cannvas.Me to cannabis producers and retailers, health and insurance agencies, educational institutions, pharmacies and clinics, among other sectors.

Creating data reports and sharing analytics to convert casual consumers into steady customers for a roster of clients including physician’s clinics and pharmacies, licensed producers and retailers, research centres and other data aggregators.

Placement of Cannvas Kiosks in high-traffic medical and commercial areas through a monthly subscription-based fee encompassing a number of other services outlined here.

Selling contextual advertising and media space on its Cannvas.Me platform, on track to have over 4 million unique users accessing its free and unbiased cannabis education in 2019, with over 50 million views of Cannvas articles and courses before year’s end.

Providing creative services through Cannvas Creative, its full-service in-house creative agency with over 15 years’ experience in digital, traditional and experiential marketing for clients in and outside the cannabis sector.

With the aggressive expansion of the Cannvas Kiosk program, the Company expects to allocate a significant amount of resources to ensuring its success and continued growth. Through the partnerships referenced above, and others, Cannvas expects a timely and lucrative rollout of its Kiosks across Canada and North America, with an eye on expansion into Europe and South America in the near future.

About Cannvas MedTech Inc.

Cannvas MedTech is a leading digital cannabis education and analytics company delivering accessible and evidence-based education while harnessing the power of data to paint a clearer picture of cannabis consumption across Canada.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Issuer’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Issuer or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted onwww.sedar.com.

For further information: ir@cannvasmedtech.com or visit Cannvas.com

Related Links

https://cannvasmedtech.com

Click here to connect with Cannvas MedTech (CSE:MTEC) (Frankfurt:3CM) (OTC:CANVF) for an Investor Presentation.