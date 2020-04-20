Cannara Harvests First Crop on 420

300 kgs of Carefully Crafted Premium Indoor Cannabis Marks Pivotal Milestone









Cannara Biotech Inc. (“Cannara” or the “Company”) (CSE:LOVE) (OTCQB:LOVFF) (FRA:8CB), an emerging vertically integrated cannabis company focused on indoor cultivation, processing and sale of premium dried cannabis and cannabis-derivative products, today announced the first successful harvest from one of Canada’s largest indoor facilities, located in Farnham, Quebec. This scale and location provides Cannara with unique competitive advantages.

“Our core principle from the beginning of this venture has been premium quality always wins,” said Barry Laxer, COO of Cannara Biotech (Quebec) Inc. “All the measures we are committed to, from seed genetics to growing conditions to packaging protocols are all aimed at producing the best possible finished product. That’s what retailers and their customers want.”

The first harvest will now be carefully cured on their original stems for 14 days, in vigilantly monitored rooms with ultra-precise humidity and temperatures. This crafted tradition results in visually attractive and high quality buds, with intact trichomes and preserved terpenes. Following today’s harvest, Cannara’s state-of-the-art facility with best-in-class lighting, temperature and humidity controls now swings into full production with two flowering rooms harvested each week.

To share in this historical event, a video highlighting the harvest will be posted on the Company’s website later today at 4:20 pm.

Cannara Biotech Inc. (CSE: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB) has built one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facilities (625,000 square feet) in Canada and the largest in Quebec. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara Biotech Inc.’s facility will produce premium-grade indoor cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Quebec and Canadian markets.

