Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: US Banking Reform Gets a Boost

US cannabis received a boost this week with a policy move that may hint at future changes.

Meanwhile, Amazon (NASDQ:AMZN) threw its full support behind cannabis reform in the US by way of a public post confirming the company’s acceptance of the drug.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

US cannabis reform attached to defense bill

The US House of Representatives delivered promising news for cannabis reform in the nation by adding a cannabis banking amendment to the defense budget bill — if allowed, the amendment will offer protection to banks looking for cannabis business.

Known as the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022, the policy must still be approved by the Senate. As with other cannabis policy victories in the House of Representatives, it is ambiguous as to how the Senate will react when the legislation comes into its hands.

Marijuana Moment states that Representative Lou Correa (D-CA) has voiced support for the measure, saying, “Cannabis customers and businesses are law-abiding citizens and entities, yet they have to pay their employees, their bills and their federal taxes with cash. It just does not make sense.”

Earlier this year, the House of Representatives again voted in favor for the SAFE Banking Act, which offers banking and business protections for the cannabis industry. However, as reported by MJBiz Daily, the policy hasn’t been picked up by the Senate.

Amazon asks for cannabis reform

In a new blog post published this past week, Beth Galetti, Amazon’s senior vice president of human resources, expressed support for significant changes in how cannabis is regulated in the US.

Galetti wrote that the company believes “the time has come to reform the nation’s cannabis policy,” and said Amazon recognizes the changing landscape of state-level cannabis policy.

The company reaffirmed its support for the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021, and threw its support behind the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act.

“We look forward to working with Congress and other supporters to secure necessary reform of the nation’s cannabis laws,” her post explains.

Cannabis company news

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) confirmed an acquisition plan for a property located in Missouri for US$1.53 million. Overall the company will invest US$28.25 million, and while it will own the facility, it will operate in partnership with a subsidiary of Calyx Peak.
  • Avicanna (TSX:AVCN,OTCQX:AVCNF) announced a patent application in the US for the use of a novel cannabinoid formulation. “Understanding the anti-convulsant properties of our proprietary formulation in seizure disorders is important particularly since this combination drug has potential to reduce the likelihood of seizure-induced sudden death in epilepsy,” CEO Aras Azadian said.
  • MedMen Enterprises (CSE:MMEN,OTCQX:MMNFF) released the financial report for its Q4 2021 period, which marks the first financial report the company has put out since its partnership with Canadian producer Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY,TSX:TLRY). “Over the next several quarters, we plan to both accelerate our growth and improve EBITDA profitability as we leverage our national brand recognition into opening new stores in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Arizona and Illinois,” Tom Lynch, chairman and CEO of MedMen, said.
  • Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis (CSE:GWAY) has reached the public markets with a listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. “On behalf of the board, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support,” Jamie D’Alimonte, CEO and co-chair, said. “We are focused on cost management, product quality, and return on investment.”

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Avicanna is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

Avicanna Files US Patent Application for a Novel Cannabinoid Formulation in Reducing Incidence of Seizures and Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy

  • Research findings originated from cannabinoid-based collaboration with leading epilepsy researcher, Dr. Peter Carlen, at UHN that is also supported by a Mitacs Accelerate program grant.
  • Avicanna’s proprietary formulation showed promising pre-clinical results in reducing seizures and will be developed through the company’s pharmaceutical development pipeline as an epilepsy drug candidate.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

Avicanna Inc. (” Avicanna ” or the ” Company “) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce that it has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, entitled “Methods for Reducing or Eliminating Incidence of Seizures and Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy”, on the use of a novel cannabinoid formulation (the “ Formulation Candidate ”).

Ways to Invest in Cannabis

Cannabis legalization in Canada helped kickstart a financial revolution in the stock market with the launch of a diverse portfolio of marijuana firms.

With the boom of public cannabis businesses in full swing, are you thinking about investing in cannabis companies? If so, consider starting your journey here.

A wide spectrum of marijuana stocks have made their mark in the global industry thanks to the amount of money raised from investors and the attention the sector is getting from established industries.

What’s to come is anyone’s guess, but it seems this new and burgeoning industry is still in its early days, with diverse nations beginning to move forward with plans for legalizing marijuana.

That means there’s likely still money to be made in cannabis stocks as the market builds and cannabis products expand in availability over the next few years.

There are many differing opinions about how much the global legal cannabis market will be worth in the years to come, with estimates including US$70.6 billion by 2028 and US$91.5 billion by that same year.

But one thing is almost certain: The market is set to grow as opinions surrounding the plant evolve over time and as platforms crop up to supply different consumption preferences. And all of that will mean more cannabis investment opportunities with both existing companies and future entries to the market.

For now, let’s take a look at where you can invest your money at this point in time.

How to invest in cannabis: Canadian cannabis stocks

First thing’s first: Canada. This is the obvious place to start as marijuana is legal at the federal level and Canadian cannabis stocks are less likely than their US counterparts to suffer from political volatility.

That said, due to the uncertainty of investing in the US marijuana space, where the drug is not legal at the federal level, Canadian firms have been forced to make choices about how they operate. For example, Canada’s senior exchanges do not allow companies with American cannabis assets to list.

While the Canadian cannabis space continues to face challenges, investors are eagerly watching as companies move into the edibles and beverages markets and develop new products.

For lists of Canadian marijuana stocks to consider, click here.

How to invest in cannabis: US cannabis stocks

Although some US states have legalized cannabis, American cannabis stocks may be riskier than those in Canada due to federal restrictions on the sale and cultivation of cannabis.

However, as the saying goes, the greater the risk, the greater the possible reward. The US market could grow up to US$43 billion by 2025, and that’s not even including the size of the market if nationwide legalization happens. It’s easy to see that US cannabis stocks could inherit a huge chunk of the pie if federal law finally legalizes the commodity.

All in all, picking the right US cannabis stocks could mean massive gains if the plant is ultimately legalized federally. It’s worthwhile for investors to do their research and to be aware of the risks and potential benefits involved in investing in the space.

For a list of US cannabis stocks to consider, click here.

How to invest in cannabis: A side note

Many companies in the cannabis space have begun to veer in one direction or another.

For example, some of the largest marijuana producers have moved towards deals with beverage or pharmaceutical companies for the production of novel new products. Others in the space continue to pursue innovation in the recreational market.

The beverage side in particular has seen interest from companies, with cannabis firms partnering with brew businesses. One example is Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC,TSX:WEED), which has teamed up with Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), a leading producer in the alcoholic beverage industry.

It’s important to be aware that each niche has its own possibilities and challenges. For instance, while many market participants are convinced of the promise in beverages, these drinks have been hampered by strict marketing rules, among other factors.

Another aspect to consider is whether to pursue big caps or small caps. That has a lot to do with personal comfort. While big caps are often regarded as more stable than small caps, in the cannabis industry there’s been considerable volatility.

How to invest in cannabis: Cannabis ETFs

If you really know your cannabis companies, then you could enjoy larger gains by simply investing in those specific firms. However, if you aren’t overly familiar with the cannabis space or you are new to it, it could be a good idea to check out the cannabis exchange-traded funds (ETFs) available.

A cannabis ETF gives you exposure to several different cannabis stocks and takes the guesswork out of cherry picking which stock to bet on. One issue with ETFs is that like any other group dynamic, if one stock drops off it brings the whole fund down proportionally with it. Of course, the opposite is also true.

Recently investors have seen the addition of new ETFs offering exposure to the US market, including firms with entries into the hemp space, thanks to the sales of CBD products.

For a list of cannabis ETFs to consider, click here.

How to invest in cannabis: Final thoughts

No matter which way you slice it — or grind it, in this case — the cannabis market is an exciting business to invest in right now. Whether you invest in cannabis ETFs or Canadian or US marijuana stocks, or if you’re still waiting on the sidelines for more maturity from the types of cannabis companies trading, this industry is one to watch, and one that looks like it’ll keep climbing in the future.

Cultivation Begins at TransCanna’s First Crop Management Site

TransCanna (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that plants are going into its first crop management site today – a greenhouse in Wesley, California.

The Company partnered with the 3rd generation cannabis farmers at 365 CannaFarms to consult on the construction of the state-of-the-art, computer-controlled greenhouse and to help manage the crop for the client, Central Valley Growers. The entire crop is comprised of premium genetic strains from Lyfted Farms, TransCanna‘s wholly-owned subsidiary.

Numinus Completes Acquisition of Neurology Centre of Toronto

Acquisition strengthens clinic portfolio for mental health treatment using psychedelic-assisted therapies

Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced it has closed its acquisition of the Neurology Centre of Toronto (NCT), a leading Canadian provider of clinical neurologic care. The purchase agreement was previously announced on July 6, 2021 .

Zelira Launches RAF FIVE Acne Treatment Products Through Its Dermatology Focused Subsidiary

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ZLD) (OTCQB: ZLDAF), a global leader in the research and development of clinically validated cannabinoid medicines, is pleased to announce the US launch of the Zelira Dermatology Business’ first product line, RAF FIVE ™ through its dermatology subsidiary Ilera Derm LLC (“Zelira Dermatology”).

