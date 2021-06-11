Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: NFL to Spend US$1 Million on Cannabis Research

The National Football League (NFL) wants to know more about cannabis as a pain reliever, and it’s willing to put up an initial US$1 million for research.

Also this week, a cannabis operator announced plans to buy assets from a languishing producer.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

NFL pursuing more cannabis information

On Tuesday (June 8), the NFL announced it will dedicate US$1 million to research on using cannabinoids for pain relief. The move was made through the organization’s pain management committee, which is run in collaboration with the NFL Players Association.

“There is a need for better information, better science,” Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said.

The league confirmed it has engaged players to hear about the use of cannabis for pain relief. Previously the drug was an unsanctioned substance in the eyes of the league.

This week’s news is a stepping stone in the NFL’s decision to adjust its views in regards to cannabis, and comes as drug policy continues to change in the US.

The league said the US$1 million earmarked will be given through up to five grants, which will be sent out near the Thanksgiving holiday.

Operator buys facility from fellow Canadian company

Cannara Biotech (TSXV:LOVE,OTCQB:LOVFF) said it will be buying a Valleyfield, Quebec, facility from the Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGOD) (TSE:TGOD,OTCQX:TGODF) for C$27 million.

In addition to the initial sum, Cannara will also set up deposit requirements of roughly C$5.7 million. Cannara will pursue a non-brokered private placement to complete the deal.

Zohar Krivorot, president and CEO of Cannara, said the purchase represents a strengthening of the company’s presence in Quebec, its home province.

Cannara CFO Nicholas Sosiak said the purchase will boost the company’s annual output, profitability and overall financial position. He remarked that the deal was fueled by the company’s “confidence in the broader market for competitively priced premium-grade cannabis products and our intention to capture a significant share of it.”

Cannabis company news

  • Planet 13 Holdings (CSE:PLTH,OTCQB:PLNHF) collected $11.2 million in sales in May as the company celebrates a steady return to pre-pandemic numbers. “We remain confident about the continuation of this upward trend as Las Vegas reopens to its full potential as well as the upcoming opening of our Orange County SuperStore in July,” Larry Scheffler, co-CEO of Planet 13, said.
  • Halo Collective (NEO:HALO,OTCQX:HCANF) confirmed a new partnership with Elegance Brands, a beverage maker, to pursue the development of a cannabis-infused drink line. “Elegance Brands has created a unique and exciting portfolio of THC products, and with this Transaction, we step into one of the fastest-growing segments of the functional beverage market,” Halo CEO Kirin Sidhu said.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB,TSX:ACB) launched three new dried flower product SKUs as part of its San Rafael ’71 branded lineup. The new items are Stonefruit Sunset, Lemon Rocket and Driftwood Diesel.
  • Trulieve Cannabis (CSE:TRUL,OTCQX:TCNNF) informed shareholders it has completed its acquisition plan for Solevo Wellness West Virginia, an operator based in West Virginia that holds three dispensary permits, for a total sum of US$650,000.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

Trulieve Expands Patient Access with Latest Tampa Dispensary

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States announced today the opening of a new Florida dispensary, the Company’s 89th nationwide.

The dispensary will be located next to the Citrus Park Town Center and helps meet Trulieve’s goal of ensuring medical cannabis patients across Florida have safe, reliable access to the medications they rely on. The facility joins four other Tampa dispensaries, as well as several more in nearby Clearwater , St. Petersburg , and Largo.

Keep reading... Show less

RCP23 Sells 1,666,667 Subordinate Voting Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc.

On June 10, 2021, RCP23, LLC (the “Seller”), a private investment holding company controlled by Benjamin Kovler, CEO and Chairman of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (the “Issuer”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), sold 1,666,667 Subordinate Voting Shares of the Issuer (the “Transferred Shares”) to a third-party qualified institutional buyer at a purchase price of US$30.00 per share in a private transaction.

“This transaction brings Green Thumb a new institutional shareholder who is aligned with management’s long-term vision,” said Manager of RCP23 Benjamin Kovler.  “RCP23 has historically sold shares on behalf of our legacy shareholders who invested prior to Green Thumb going public.”

Keep reading... Show less

VIDEO - Cannabis Retailers See Brand Appeal Firsthand

As cannabis products continue to gain a presence in consumers’ minds, retail operations are watching the progress of branded items firsthand.

Keep reading... Show less

Spyder Cannabis to Open Pickering Dispensary

Spyder Cannabis Inc. (“Spyder” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SPDR), an established Canadian cannabis and vape retailer, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spyder Cannabis Subco Inc. (“Spyder Subco”), has received final approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (the “AGCO”) to open its cannabis dispensary located at 776 Liverpool Rd., Unit 4, Pickering, Ontario, L1W 1S2.

Spyder Subco has successfully completed its Pre-Store Opening Inspection with the ACGO and has now been granted permission to begin operating its second cannabis dispensary in Ontario under the SPDR Cannabis brand selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories.

Keep reading... Show less

Khiron Opens First Zerenia Clinic in Peru, Prescribing High and Low THC Medical Cannabis Products to Patients

  • Company launches first Zerenia™ medical cannabis clinic outside of Colombia , exporting proven clinic model via strategic partnership with Lima -based Clinica Montesur
  • Clinica Montesur is a specialized medical clinic with over 90 doctors covering 19 specialties and 11,000 patient transactions annually; its clinic is centrally located in Lima, Peru , a city of 10 million people or a third of the country’s total population
  • Partnership combines Khiron’s unique medical cannabis expertise, including the Company’s real-world evidence, medical education, best practices and systems, with Clinica Montesur’s patient base, clinical infrastructure and medical staff
  • In Q1 2021, Khiron’s medical cannabis sales in Peru increased by over 175% compared to total sales in 2020
  • Zerenia™ is the category leader in medical cannabis sales in Colombia , with over 20,000 filled prescriptions and over 8,000 individual patients to date, 50% patient retention, and average 90% gross margins
  • The new Zerenia location brings Khiron’s total clinic count to 11 across Latin America

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) ( Frankfurt : A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe today announces the launch of its first Zerenia TM clinic outside of Colombia in Lima, Peru . Following the success of the Company’s clinic strategy in Colombia the new clinic has been established as a strategic partnership between Khiron and Clinica Montesur, a specialized medical provider in Lima with over 90 physicians and more than 11,000 patient transactions annually.

Alvaro Torres , CEO and Director comments, “I am pleased to announce the first expansion of our Zerenia brand beyond Colombia . Knowing that prescription rates at our Zerenia clinics are 14 times higher than those of our external clinic partners, we are excited to bring a proven marketing, sales, and distribution model to a market of over ten million people. To date, our Zerenia clinics have played a vital role in not only introducing patients to Khiron products, but also in developing an exceptional patient experience and growing base of returning patients. As we continue to develop our unique, service-oriented platform, we are proud to introduce  Zerenia to the Peruvian market, where initial reception to our products has been strong since sales began late last year.”

Keep reading... Show less