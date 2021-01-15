Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Mexico Sets Cannabis Regulations

Mexico looks to be closer than ever to cannabis reform, with the country releasing its regulation plans to make the drug legal in medical settings.

Meanwhile, despite the financial hardships seen recently in the Canadian cannabis market, CEOs in the country are still receiving top dollar, as per a new study.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Mexico moves forward with medical cannabis

This past week, the Mexican health ministry showed its intentions when it comes to cannabis policy, publishing its regulations for the medical use of the drug.

A Tuesday (January 12) report from Reuters indicates the new policy was signed off on by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“(The regulation) is not aimed at patients growing their own cannabis, it is aimed at pharmaceutical companies producing pharmaceutical derivatives of cannabis which are classified as controlled substances that need prescription,” Luisa Conesa, a pro-cannabis lawyer in the country, told Reuters.

According to Conesa, the regulations will be very strict. While product imports will be allowed in some capacity, cannabis exports from Mexico won’t be permitted.

In addition to the new medical rules, the country plans to move ahead with recreational cannabis use reform in the near future.

Cannabis CEOs among the highest paid in Canada

A new market research review from the Center for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) indicates that cannabis CEOs are seeing some of the biggest salaries across the board in Canada.

The study, first reported by Marijuana Business Daily, shows Canadian CEOs across all industries made 202 times what the average worker made in 2019; that’s down from 2018, when the difference was greater. The average pay for the nation’s top 100 CEOs in 2019 was C$10.8 million.

Irwin Simon, CEO of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA,TSX:APHA), was the highest-paid cannabis CEO in Canada in 2019, repeating from 2018, with total compensation of C$18.4 million for the year.

The CCPA said it won’t know the numbers for 2020 until the spring, but projections are showing that leading CEOs continued to see high financial rewards.

Study author and CCPA Senior Economist David Macdonald said policymakers need to step up their efforts to guarantee that companies getting financial support from government sources don’t boost the capital gains of their executives.

Cannabis company news

  • Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF,TSX:VFF) confirmed a new offering resulting in the sale of over 10 million shares in the company. It expects to see gross proceeds of US$135 million.
  • TerrAscend (CSE:TER,OTCQX:TRSSF) finished the second stage of construction at its Boonton, New Jersey, cannabis facility, reaching approximately 80,000 square feet of indoor cultivation.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (CSE:PLTH,OTCQB:PLNHF) upped the size of a previously announced public offering. The company will now seek to collect C$60 million in gross proceeds from selling 8.5 million shares at a price of C$7 each.
  • Ayr Strategies (CSE:AYR.A,OTCQX:AYRWF) laid out the details of a new equity shares offering that will secure the company gross proceeds of approximately C$137 million. The firm will offer 4 million shares at a price of C$34.25 each.

Lexaria Appoints New Board Member

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW)(CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Al Reese, Jr., to its Board of Directors

Mr. Reese has over 40 years experience in public and private businesses including as CFO of a formerly Nasdaq-listed energy company where he arranged finance transactions totaling over $10 billion dollars during his 20-year tenure. Mr. Reese was a Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of a community bank in Texas for ten years until such time as it was acquired by a larger banking group in 2018.

Cresco Labs Announces Pricing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or the “Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today the pricing of its previously announced best efforts overnight marketed offering (the “Offering”) of subordinate voting shares (the “Offered Securities”) of the Company at a price of C$16.00 per share for a total gross proceeds of approximately US$125 Million. The issue price represents a 3.3% discount to the last close of the Company’s subordinate voting shares traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange as of January 14, 2021. 100% of the Offering is expected to be purchased by a total of seven new and existing institutional investors, including current shareholder, Wasatch Global Investors.

Ready for New Cannabis and Psychedelics Boom Ahead: CEOs of Aphria, Icanic Brands, Red Light Holland, and Tilray Discuss New Global Market Opportunities

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN) Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP) and Aphria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA).

Investors are cheering new and expected legislation which is opening new market opportunities for both cannabis and psychedelics globally. Innovation in premium branding, growing technologies, manufacturing, with operational execution are key, in the drive towards profitability. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders in cannabis and psychedelics:

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Announces Closing of $11 Million Public Offering with Full Exercise of Underwriter Option to Purchase Additional Shares and Warrants

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW)(CSE:LXX) (the “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,828,571 units, each unit consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a public offering price of $5.25 per unit (all prices in US$). The warrants have an exercise price of $6.58 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire five years following the date of issuance. In connection with the Offering, the underwriter exercised in full its option to purchase an additional 274,285 shares of common stock and additional warrants to purchase 274,285 shares of common stock. The gross proceeds from the Offering were approximately $11.04 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. No securities were offered or sold in Canada, including through the CSE or any other trading market in Canada

H.C. Wainwright & Co. (“Wainwright”) acted as the sole book-running manager for the Offering and is a non-related party to the Company.

Code Announces $2.5 million Agreement to Enter Bit Mining Space

Company establishes bit mining infrastructure for long term revenue generation

Codebase Ventures Inc. (“Codebase” or the “Company”) (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a $2.5 million (USD) definitive agreement as of January 14th, 2021, to acquire bit mining infrastructure based in the USA for long term revenue generation

