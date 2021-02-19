Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: HEXO Strikes Acquisition Deal for Zenabis

Canada’s cannabis market saw another flashy acquisition get confirmed this week as HEXO (NYSE:HEXO,TSX:HEXO) agreed to buy Zenabis Global (TSX:ZENA) in a C$235 million all-share deal.

Additionally, a cannabis retail operator announced its intention to list its shares on the NASDAQ.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Cannabis Free Report Cover

Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!

  
Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!
 

Two Canadian producers join forces

The deal between Quebec-based HEXO and Zenabis represents another union between previous competitors, and is a sign of consolidation in the Canadian cannabis sector.

“We are proceeding with this transaction because we believe it should be accretive for our shareholders, and it also positions HEXO for accelerated domestic and international growth while supporting near-term requirements for additional licensed capacity,” said Sebastien St-Louis, CEO and co-founder of HEXO.

As part of the deal, Zenabis shareholders will get 0.01772 of a HEXO share per each Zenabis share.

The news this week from HEXO and Zenabis comes on the heels of the recent blockbuster combination between Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA,TSX:APHA). As mentioned, it’s part of a theme of more and more Canadian cannabis companies banding together.

Shai Altman, CEO of Zenabis, said the arrangement will benefit Zenabis and will pair the two companies on a path for international expansion. The deal comes after Zenabis confirmed in early January that it was investigating strategic alternatives to better serve investors.

Retailer on the rise after announcing NASDAQ listing

Shares of Fire & Flower Holdings (TSX:FAF,OTCQX:FFLWF) rose this past week after the retail operator confirmed its application to list on the NASDAQ.

“This application to list on Nasdaq is a major step forward in expanding our shareholder base in the United States,” Fire & Flower CEO Trevor Fencott said in a statement to investors.

The company reaffirmed its intention to continue expanding in the Canadian market, while also pursuing “international opportunities for accelerated growth in the years ahead.”

Cannabis Free Report Cover

Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!

  
Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!
 

In its announcement, the company said it hopes the US-based listing will help it reach a deeper pool of both retail and institutional investors looking for cannabis opportunities.

No timeline has yet been revealed for Fire & Flower’s NASDAQ listing. The company said it will retain its Toronto Stock Exchange listing as well.

Cannabis company news

  • Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT,TSX:NEPT) issued a financial report for its third fiscal quarter of 2021. The company reported a net loss of C$73,799, blaming it partially on impairment charges and an accelerated amortization charge for a previous acquisition.
  • Halo Collective (NEO:HALO,OTCQX:HCANF) added imported cannabis products to its lineup in the UK through its subsidiary Canmart. “We are pleased that Canmart has already been fulfilling medical prescriptions for patients as well as increasing awareness with educational programs for UK patients and physicians,” said Kiran Sidhu, CEO and co-founder of Halo Collective.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) confirmed a strategic investment agreement in Indiva (TSXV:NDVA,OTCQX:NDVAF) worth C$22 million, set to be completed by way of a brokered private placement. The investment funds will be used to end the company’s debt and establish a partnership between the two cannabis players.
  • TerrAscend (CSE:TER,OTCQX:TRSSF) released its preliminary results for Q4 2020 and the full 2020 year. The company is expected to report strong Q4 sales, resulting in full-year sales worth C$198 million. It also still expects to hit its 2021 net sales target of C$360 million to C$380 million.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Cannabis Free Report Cover

Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!

  
Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!
 

Canbud Distribution Corporation Announces 3.5M Private Placement Offering

Canbud Distribution Corporation (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) (“Canbud” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000 through the issuance of approximately 29,200,000 million units (“Units”) at a price of $0.12 per Unit (the “Offering”).

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a “Common Share“) and one common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant“). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.22 within 24 months of the closing of the Offering (the “Warrant Term“), provided, however that if the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) is $0.25 or greater per Common Share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days at any time after the closing date of the Offering, the Corporation may accelerate the Warrant Term such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 days following the date a press release is issued by the Corporation announcing the reduced warrant terms.

Keep reading... Show less

Koios Beverages to be Sold in all Market of Choice Supermarkets in Oregon Starting March 15, 2021

Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the “Company” or “Koios”) is pleased to announce that starting on March 15, 2021, its KOIOS™ nootropic beverage products will be sold in all 11 supermarket locations of Market of Choice, Inc. (“Market of Choice”), a chain of grocery stores in Oregon. With approximately 30 existing retailers of Koios beverages in Oregon (population 4.2 million), the addition of all five KOIOS™ flavours to the in-store offerings of Market of Choice in its 11 locations can further strengthen awareness and adoption of the Company’s products in the Oregon market. With approximately 135 stores also carrying Koios beverages in California and Washington State, this placement adds to the Company’s already strong presence on the west coast of the United States with a nationwide total of more than 4,000 stores that sell Koios products.

Market of Choice was founded in 1979 with a single location in Cottage Grove, Oregon under the name of Thriftway Market. After acquiring several other grocery stores which operated under the Price Chopper and PC Market banners, the Market of Choice identity was introduced in 2000 in response to demand from patrons for a greater selection of natural and organic products alongside conventional grocery offerings1. As of 2021, Market of Choice employs over 1,400 Oregonians and has locations in Ashland, Belmont, Bend, Cedar Mill, Corvallis, Delta Oaks, Franklin, Medford, West Linn, Willakenzie, and Willamette. Over 7,000 local products are sold at Market of Choice supermarkets in traditional grocery categories as well as homewares, beer and wine, and whole health2. In 2008 Market of Choice made local headlines for its decision to abandon plastic shopping bags at its checkouts, inspired by natural foods giant Whole Foods who also eliminated plastic bags from its stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom earlier in the same year3.

Keep reading... Show less

Matica Subsidiary RoyalMax Signs Supply Agreement with British Columbia

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. (“RoyalMax) has signed a Supply Agreement for Non-Medical Cannabis with the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch, which is the sole wholesale distributor of non-medical cannabis for the province.

“We are very pleased to be further expanding our distribution network and look forward to providing British Columbians with our premium craft cannabis,” stated Matica CEO, Boris Ziger. “We welcome the opportunity to introduce our OUESTTM brand of craft cannabis in British Columbia, a province that has always been at the forefront of cannabis culture in Canada.”

Keep reading... Show less

FinCanna Capital Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $1.5 Million

FinCanna Management Will Subscribe for $750,000 of the Private Placement

FinCanna Capital Corp. (“FinCanna”) (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF) is pleased to announce its intention to raise $1,500,000, by way of a non-brokered private placement of 12,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.125 per Unit (the “Private Placement”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of FinCanna and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of FinCanna at an exercise price of C$0.18 for 24 months from the date of the closing of the Private Placement

Keep reading... Show less

TerrAscend Preannounces Strong 2020 Results – Full Year Net Sales of $198 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $60 Million

Fourth quarter net sales of $65 million representing growth of 28% quarter-over-quarter and 152% year-over-year

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $26 million representing growth of 46% quarter-over-quarter

Keep reading... Show less