Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Cresco Labs CEO Wants Bank Reform

In a new interview, the CEO of a leading US cannabis company said the industry would receive a huge banking boost if new proposed legislation ends up being passed.

Additionally, a cannabis beverage maker in Canada went public with his criticism of Health Canada’s set of rules for cannabis drinks.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

Cresco CEO calls for banking reform as part of policy changes

Charlie Bachtell is eager to see cannabis reform in the US. The CEO of Cresco Labs (CSE:CL,OTCQX:CRLBF) told BNN Bloomberg this past week that the changes proposed in Chuck Schumer’s new draft bill would mean the US-based industry could see what he described as “Big B banking” services.

“‘Big B banking’ is where you have access to capital, you have access to leverage, where you could get credit facilities that allow you to smooth out cash flow and really create scale in a way that you would think from a traditional industry can,” the executive expanded.

Due to the federal illegality of cannabis in the US, publicly traded companies working in state-sanctioned markets haven’t been able to engage with traditional banking services.

Similarly, the policy could open the doors to a broader range of institutional investors, Bachtell said.

“I can tell you, for the most part, your traditional institutional investor is absolutely intrigued and is finding out and learning as much as they can about the U.S. (cannabis) operators today, waiting for the opportunity to deploy that capital into this industry,” the CEO told BNN Bloomberg.

Canadian beverage maker complains about regulations

Brad Stewart, co-founder of Canadian cannabis beverage maker Molecule, told CBC he thinks the current set of rules for cannabis drinks in Canada seem like a mistake.

“For anyone specifically focused only on cannabis beverages, it’s particularly challenging,” he said. Stewart directly singled out the calculation Health Canada does when it comes to the allotted quantity of THC per package. As CBC’s article explains:

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

Using Health Canada’s calculations, a 355 ml drink is considered to have the equivalent of slightly more than five grams of cannabis, even though one beverage can only contain a maximum of 10 mg of THC, the psychoactive chemical in the marijuana plant.

And because Canadians can also only carry 30 grams of cannabis out of a store, it’s illegal to sell more than five 350 ml drinks at a time — frustratingly shy, Stewart said, of the six-pack many consumers are accustomed to buying.

Stewart joins a growing number of voices who believe in the potential of Canada’s cannabis drink market and want to see changes that will help it flourish.

Cannabis company news

  • Halo Collective (NEO:HALO,OTCQX:HCANF) earned a white-label manufacturing contract with California brand Papa’s Herb. According to the company, its first order will be for 45,000 finished 1 gram, 510 thread vape cartridges fully packaged.
  • 4Front Ventures (CSE:FFNT,OTCQX:FFNTF) confirmed the launch of its distinct cannabis brand Terp Stix in the Illinois state market. “With more than 20 recreational cannabis brands and 2,000 products, we believe our future success lies in our ability to bring first-rate, reasonably priced finished goods to market in a timely manner,” Gabe Mendoza, executive vice president of retail operations with 4Front, said.
  • High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI,TSXV:HITI) announced its US subsidiary will acquire cannabis ecommerce platform DankStop in a deal worth nearly US$4 million. “Along with this transaction, our last two acquisitions have increased High Tide’s social media reach by leaps and bounds, giving us access to an invaluable potential customer base,” President and CEO Raj Grover said.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) told investors it has been able to officially close its acquisition of cannabis retailer Inner Spirit Holdings (CSE:ISH,OTCQB:INSHF). “The acquisition of the Spiritleaf cannabis retail network makes Sundial a stronger and more diverse cannabis company,” Zach George, CEO of Sundial, said.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: 4Front Ventures is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

Trulieve Announces Appointment of Marcum LLP

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the appointment of Marcum LLP (“Marcum”) as its independent registered public accounting firm, effective July 5, 2021 . Marcum was appointed following the resignation of MNP LLP (“MNP”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm effective July 5, 2021 .

“We would like to thank MNP for their guidance and expertise over the past two years and we look forward to working with Marcum as the Company’s new independent registered public accounting firm,” stated Chief Financial Officer, Alex D’Amico.

Keep reading... Show less

Summer Could Heat Up Buzz for Cannabis Drinks in Canada

Cannabis-infused beverages are not a new product concept, but this summer Canadian drink makers hope consumers will discover them for the first time.

Recreational cannabis beverages have beguiled Canadian producers through different avenues, and many continue to make investments. The promise of these drinks lies in the potential of a more welcoming option for new consumers who may be out of their depth with rolled-up dried flower.

Keep reading... Show less

/C O R R E C T I O N — BioHarvest Sciences Inc./

In the news release, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.‘s First Cannabis Cell Reservoir Produces Ongoing Flowering Stage Cannabinoid Cells For 2 Years, issued 07-Jul-2021 by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that an incorrect version of the release was issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.‘s First Cannabis Cell Reservoir Produces Ongoing Flowering Stage Cannabinoid Cells For 2 Years

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Announces Start of Operations in West Virginia

Trulieve is the first medical cannabis operator to start planting in the state

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States announced today that it commenced operations in West Virginia . The Company has begun cultivation at their 100,000 square foot size facility in Huntington, West Virginia .

Keep reading... Show less

Bioharvest Sciences Inc.’s First Cannabis Cell Reservoir Produces Ongoing Flowering Stage Cannabinoid Cells For 2 Years

– The Company demonstrates the efficiency and reliability of its BioFarming technology by reducing production cycle time for Cannabis from 14-23 weeks to 3-4 weeks.

– The Company’s BioFarming technology will allow the Company to harvest 13-17 cycles per year versus 2-4 cycles per year for conventional Cannabis agriculture.

Keep reading... Show less