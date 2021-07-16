Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: New US Legalization Bill Lifts Spirits

The US cannabis market received a boost in confidence this week thanks to the announcement of a new potential legalization bill.

Meanwhile, a report shows cannabis producers in Canada have been forced to get rid of over 500 tons of product due to low demand, adding to the list of struggles for the Canadian market.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

What’s next for US market after new bill?

A draft of the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act was introduced this week by a group of Democratic senators led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

The proposed bill would remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act 60 days after being enacted; however, it would not legalize the drug across the nation. As part of the bill, a federal tax would be proposed on all cannabis products.

Among other changes, cannabis regulation would be taken away from the US Drug Enforcement Administration and given to a collection of federal agencies, including the US Food and Drug Administration, which would become the primary regulatory authority when it comes to the manufacturing and marketing of cannabis.

According to Marijuana Moment, the bill would also help from a business perspective as it would “remove any penalties that financial institutions currently potentially face as a result of working with licensed cannabis businesses because those operations would no longer be federally illegal.”

Health Canada data shows cannabis destruction

MJBizDaily reported that nearly 447,118 kilograms of unpackaged dried cannabis were destroyed by Canadian producers between the years 2018 and 2020.

This sum doesn’t take into account destruction of packaged products — between 2019 and 2020, 6 million packages were tossed. These losses aren’t a one-time case situation either, since the number of destroyed products has been on the up and up since 2018.

“In 2020, Canadian licensed producers destroyed 279,837 kilograms of unpackaged cannabis, or almost 20% of the 1,473,767 kilograms of dried cannabis produced that year,” the report states.

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

The destruction has been attributed to myriad factors. The report cites subpar product quality caused by poor scale-up practices in growing facilities, as well as distribution line obstructions due to the fractured and slow rollout of stores across the country.

“Publicly traded producers who have product that is unsaleable will store it and destroy small amounts quarterly so it doesn’t affect their financial statements,” Mary Durocher, president of Fox D Consulting, told MJBizDaily. “There are producers out there who have had product for four years sitting in their vaults. They’re waiting to destroy it so it doesn’t look bad and it doesn’t affect their books.”

According to the report, cannabis companies in Canada eliminate cannabis using two methods: by mixing it with cat litter before disposal, and by incineration or composting.

Cannabis company news

  • Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX:TBP,OTCQB:TBPMF) confirmed the Central Ethics Committee has approved its proposal for a study comparing opioids to a cannabis-based formulation for breakthrough pain treatment.
  • Nova Cannabis (TSX:NOVC) obtained approval to graduate and begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange starting on July 15.
  • Inner Spirit Holdings (CSE:ISH,OTCQB:INSHF) secured the votes needed from its investor base in favor of a proposed acquisition deal with Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL).
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB,TSX:ACB) delivered a shipment of medical cannabis products worth close to C$8 million to Israel thanks to its strategic supply agreement with Cantek Global.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

Trulieve Announces Appointment of Marcum LLP

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the appointment of Marcum LLP (“Marcum”) as its independent registered public accounting firm, effective July 5, 2021 . Marcum was appointed following the resignation of MNP LLP (“MNP”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm effective July 5, 2021 .

“We would like to thank MNP for their guidance and expertise over the past two years and we look forward to working with Marcum as the Company’s new independent registered public accounting firm,” stated Chief Financial Officer, Alex D’Amico.

Keep reading... Show less

Summer Could Heat Up Buzz for Cannabis Drinks in Canada

Cannabis-infused beverages are not a new product concept, but this summer Canadian drink makers hope consumers will discover them for the first time.

Recreational cannabis beverages have beguiled Canadian producers through different avenues, and many continue to make investments. The promise of these drinks lies in the potential of a more welcoming option for new consumers who may be out of their depth with rolled-up dried flower.

Keep reading... Show less

/C O R R E C T I O N — BioHarvest Sciences Inc./

In the news release, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.‘s First Cannabis Cell Reservoir Produces Ongoing Flowering Stage Cannabinoid Cells For 2 Years, issued 07-Jul-2021 by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that an incorrect version of the release was issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.‘s First Cannabis Cell Reservoir Produces Ongoing Flowering Stage Cannabinoid Cells For 2 Years

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Announces Start of Operations in West Virginia

Trulieve is the first medical cannabis operator to start planting in the state

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States announced today that it commenced operations in West Virginia . The Company has begun cultivation at their 100,000 square foot size facility in Huntington, West Virginia .

Keep reading... Show less

Bioharvest Sciences Inc.’s First Cannabis Cell Reservoir Produces Ongoing Flowering Stage Cannabinoid Cells For 2 Years

– The Company demonstrates the efficiency and reliability of its BioFarming technology by reducing production cycle time for Cannabis from 14-23 weeks to 3-4 weeks.

– The Company’s BioFarming technology will allow the Company to harvest 13-17 cycles per year versus 2-4 cycles per year for conventional Cannabis agriculture.

Keep reading... Show less