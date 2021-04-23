Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Cowen Analyst Gives Top Pick

One major cannabis analyst gave her top stock pick this week as industry attention continues to converge on the path ahead for the US market.
Also this week, the CEO of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA,TSX:APHA) gave an update on a critical merger and spoke about who holds the edge in the US in terms of American and Canadian cannabis operators.
Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.
Analyst gives top pick as US market gains momentum
Vivien Azer, a managing director at Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) who covers the cannabis space, told the Street she sees Green Thumb Industries (CSE:GTII,OTCQX:GTBIF) as the top cannabis stock right now.
“We think that Green Thumb has a really nice geographic mix and an attractive profitability margin,” Azer said, while also crediting Green Thumb with holding a license in New York, a market that is soon set to legalize recreational cannabis.
In the past, Azer has called for the cannabis industry to be worth US$40 billion.
When asked about the potential for legalization in the US, Azer pumped the breaks on any kind of sweeping policy taking over in the near future.
“We’re not calling for (legalization) in the 117th Congress, but we do think there is an opportunity to find bipartisan support for some improvement in the federal landscape,” she said.
Azer believes this type of policy change would allow cannabis companies in the US to obtain commercial banking and insurance services, and for these firms to secure listings on US-based senior exchanges.
Aphria CEO gives Tilray merger update
Aphria CEO Iriwn Simon went on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street show during 420 on Tuesday (April 20) to discuss all aspects of the cannabis business.
When asked about the recent voting delay from Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shareholders, who need to make a decision on the company’s proposed merger with Aphria, the executive pushed back on the idea that the move is punt by investors, instead suggesting it is a necessary motivational manoeuver.
“Today with retail shareholders out there and apathy in voting it’s going to take a little longer in regards to getting the vote done,” said Simon. “We will get the vote done, I’m very confident of that.”
Simon also pushed back against the idea that US-based multi-state operators have the advantage over Canadian producers when it comes to US market domination.
“When legalization does happen, the new Tilray will be ready to make a major entry into the US markets,” Simon told the Squawk on the Street audience.
While the US doesn’t have a federal legalization framework in place, multi-state operators have been able to capture market share by going after states with cannabis programs that allow for the sale of medical or even recreational products.
Cannabis company news
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT,TSX:NEPT) issued an update to investors, confirming its business transition into an integrated consumer packaged goods company with plans for new CBD product development for the US market. “Neptune’s future will be focused on brand creation, accelerated organic growth complemented by new acquisitions with operational excellence as our foundation,” the company said.
- TerrAscend (CSE:TER,OTCQX:TRSSF) confirmed an acquisition deal for three dispensaries in Pennsylvania at a value of US$70 million. Jason Wild, executive chairman of the firm, identified Pennsylvania as a “key focus” for TerrAscend.
- Charlotte’s Web Holdings (TSX:CWEB,OTCQX:CWBHF) obtained Health Canada approval to use its proprietary hemp cultivars for outdoor cultivation. This move will help make Charlotte’s Web products more readily available in Canada.
- Bhang (CSE:BHNG,OTCQX:BHNGF) announced a delay in its financial report for the year ended December 31, 2020. The delay is being caused by the illness of an auditor, and the company now expects to file its report by the end of May.
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on May 7, 2021
Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) will hold its 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Cronos Group’s senior management team will discuss the Company’s financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.
A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company’s website.
Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing (866) 795-2258 toll-free from the U.S. and Canada, or (409) 937-8902 if dialing from outside the U.S. and Canada (conference ID: 3586688). If joining by phone, please dial into the call 15 to 20 minutes prior to the start of the conference call to avoid any long hold times.
About Cronos Group Inc.
Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group’s portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS ™, a global wellness platform, two adult-use brands, COVE ™ and Spinach ™, and three hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones ™, Happy Dance ™ and PEACE+ ™. For more information about Cronos Group and its brands, please visit: www.thecronosgroup.com .
Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward‐looking information” or “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward‐looking Statements. In some cases, Forward‐looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward‐looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company’s intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward‐looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward‐looking Statements. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar , respectively. Any Forward‐looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward‐ looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward‐looking Statement.
Cronos Group Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Emerging Markets Report: It’s a good time to be a Cannabis Beverage Company.
An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary
A report just released in early April confirms that the cannabis beverage sector is thriving. According to this report from industry stalwart, Marijuana Business Daily while sales for vapes, pre-rolls and flower were lackluster, cannabis beverages shined:
“The beverage category continued to shine in the first quarter, leading all categories with sales growing 68.4% over the same period last year and 14.2% versus the fourth quarter of 2020. Most beverage categories experienced double-digit growth going into 2021.”
That’s a staggering increase. And from the looks of the numbers, it’s a trend, not a fad. Cannabis beverages are becoming an option for consumers as more and more hit shelves and brands get smarter about dosing, flavors, and what customers want. With the summer months fast approaching, sales have been picking up in key markets.
It’s a good time to be a health and wellness company, and the cannabis beverage space as the category leads the industry in growth. There are only a few companies leading the industry, including HEXO Cannabis Canopy Growth Corp, Keef Beverages (Private). BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) has been making significant progress recently, and is now run by former Pepsi Co. executive, Melise Panetta, a veteran CPG and Cannabis executive with years of expertise selling and marketing some of the world’s most recognized beverage brands. It also added two veteran CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) senior sales leaders to the organization.
BevCanna not only owns their own water source, a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer in British Columbia, but a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility which has a bottling capacity to produce up to 200M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand in Canada, a growing natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, Pure Therapy , its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing plant and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands .
Growing product line, world class leadership, and a growing sales team with experience, BevCanna is positioned to capitalize on the growing demand of Cannabis 3.0 beverages, and it’s looking to capture a piece of the market, which appears to be one of the hottest right now in the ever expanding cannabis industry.
BevCanna
BevCanna Enterprises (CSE:BEV,OTCQQ:BVNNF,FWB:7BC) CEO Marcello Leone shared how the company is scaling up its products to forge partnerships and explore opportunities across Canada, the US and Western Europe.
“Getting your standard processing license and being fully compliant at a federal level is critical in Canada, and we were successful in getting that done. Now we’re getting ready to launch our Keef line of beverages within the next 45 days,” Leone said.
As a young company, Leone said BevCanna has only started, but it took a four-pronged approach to make sure that it is a revenue-generating company prepared for the opening of many jurisdictions for CBD-based products.
“We are blessed that we have a beautiful infrastructure of our own, a state-of-the-art bottling facility with a capacity of almost 200 million bottles per annum and a strong balance sheet of $55 million. We are in a strong position to scale and grow this company.”
BevCanna has received a Standard Processing License from Health Canada and is now fully authorized to begin production at its full-service, high-capacity beverage manufacturing facility. The company will begin production of its white-label products, number one US cannabis beverage brand Keef and its in-house beverages through licensed Canadian retailers, positioning the company to fully capitalize on the burgeoning Canadian cannabis-infused beverage sector.
Watch the full interview with CEO Marcello Leone above.
BioHarvest Sciences Invites You to Join Us at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference
BioHarvest Sciences (CSE: BHSC) will be presenting at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference taking place on April 22, 2021. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to explore cleantech small cap investment opportunities through two days of networking, dealmaking and discovery.
About the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference
The Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between cleantech companies, investors, and traders. Discover the companies in the cleantech industry who are moving the world forward through accessible green energy, energy efficiency, and innovative sustainability solutions.
For further information:
BioHarvest Sciences
Ilan Sobel
6046221186
ilan@bioharvest.com
www.bioharvest.com
BioHarvest Sciences
BevCanna’s Naturo Group Completes First Shipment of TRACE Plant-Based Products into Japan
Positive distributor feedback and strong consumer interest accelerating launch with distributors
Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announces today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Naturo Group has successfully completed its initial shipment of TRACE plant-based products to one of Japan’s largest beverage distributors.
Following up on its recently announced Japanese distribution agreement with Mirai Marketing Inc., the Company is now in active discussions with established beverage distributors to leverage their robust distribution networks and integrate TRACE’s proprietary plant-based mineral formulation into their distribution pipeline, targeting the growing health-conscious consumer segment in Japan.
“BevCanna’s market research on Japanese purchaser preferences confirms that these consumers are very responsive to natural, health-conscious products, and that TRACE’s proprietary plant-based mineralized beverages and nutraceuticals will be well received,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “Our first product shipment to Japan will build our distribution network within this burgeoning market and solidify Japan as a primary market within our international expansion strategy.”
About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.
With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands .
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer
Director, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.
For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications Inc.
416-710-3370
wynn@thirtydash.ca
For investor enquiries, please contact:
Bryce Allen, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.
778-766-3744
bryce@bevcanna.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia