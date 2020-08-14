Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Canopy Wants Drink Rules Changed

This week in cannabis investors got a closer look at the sector as various leading companies issued quarterly financial reports.









One of the leaders of the Canadian cannabis industry is asking how long will it take for change to come in the regulation of cannabis drinks.

Earnings season had a busy week as various companies issued their quarterly reports, giving a panoramic view for the current state of the cannabis business. Meanwhile in the US, talks pick up about the impact of the Democratic Vice President nominee pick.

Keep reading to find out more of the highlights from this week.

Canopy wants cannabis drink regulations to speed up

Canopy Growth’s (NYSE:CGC,TSX:WEED) CEO David Klein told the market he is unhappy with the purchasing restrictions for drinks in Canada, following the release of the company’s quarterly results.

While the rules dictate these beverages be controlled in purchasing sets by way of the amount of liquid the package contains, Klein instead wants to see a purchase limits based on the active cannabis ingredient in the drink. The Health Canada standard has it so consumers can only purchase five cans of beverages per purchase.

“Every single provincial cannabis lead is on the same page as we are. The question they bring up is, ‘When is the timing right?’ I think it has as much to do with the political cycle in Canada as anything else,” Klein told Yahoo Finance Canada.

As the company celebrated the sale of over a million canned cannabis beverages in Canada, Klein expressed frustration with the political timing of the in his eyes indecision from the federal government.

Canopy Growth made explicit its interest and desire to see beverages pick up as consumption method for recreational cannabis products. The potential also stems from its relationship with alcohol-maker and beverage expert company Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ). In fact, its Klein is a former Constellation Brands executive himself.

Biden picks Harris as running mate, analysts hopeful

On Tuesday (August 11) Joe Biden made official the selection of Sen. Kamala Harris as his Vice President candidate in the upcoming US presidential election. The decision led to a moderate opinion from Wall Street about the impact this could have for cannabis reform in the country.

A MarketWatch report indicated Jaret Seiberg, an analyst at Cowen Washington Research Group, sees the Harris pick as a “modestly positive for cannabis as she is an advocate for legalization.”

Seiberg’s trepidation is rooted in the fact he already expected Biden to work on reform at some point later on if he wins the presidency. “So she would be a voice for legalization within the Biden administration if he wins in November. That is positive, but Team Biden already was going to sign whatever legalization measure Congress could deliver,” Seiberg wrote in his note.

Earnings season comes out in full swing

Besides Canopy Growth’s results several other cannabis operations reported to investors this past week with detailed results on their performance.

Investors got a closer look at the businesses of:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Zenabis Global (TSX:ZENA)

Canopy Rivers (TSX:RIV,OTC Pink:CNPOF)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGOD) (TSX:TGOD,OTCQX:TGODF)

On a different type of regulatory matter, Health Canada the country’s regulator for cannabis, issued a stern warning for consumers with children and the placement of cannabis products. According to a Canadian Press report, since cannabis became legal for adult-recreational use in the country there have been at least 15 cases of children ingesting products and presenting “serious adverse reactions.”

Cannabis company news

Khiron Life Sciences (TSXV:KHRN,OTCQX:KHRNF) announced its Kuida CBD cosmeceutical brand will become available in the Asia Pacific market thanks to a partnership with DNO Group. The initial launch will be in Hong Kong by Q4 2020, according to Khiron.

The Supreme Cannabis Company (TSX:FIRE,OTCQX:SPRWF) confirmed it will no longer count with a consulting services agreement partnership with Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada ULC (KKE). “The Company determined that the value of the agreement was negatively impacted by current Health Canada direction,” Supreme Cannabis told investors.

PharmaCielo (TSXV:PCLO,OTCQX:PCLOF) secured a external cultivation contract in Colombia as it attempts to meet the demand of medicinal cannabis extracts. The partnership was awarded to Tahami & Cultiflores, a company “led by” PharmaCielo co-founder, former executive and director Federico Cock-Correa.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Khiron Life Sciences is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.