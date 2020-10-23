Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Canadian Sales Climb in August
Recreational cannabis sales in Canada are on the rise, according to new Statistics Canada figures.
Also this past trading week, a cannabis producer in Canada was forced to make various staff layoffs.
Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.
US Election 2020 and Cannabis
Adult cannabis sales yield C$255 million
New data from Statistics Canada indicates that the country’s recreational cannabis sales rose 5.2 percent in August compared to the previous month.
The Ontario market saw the biggest jump month-on-month, reporting a 10.9 percent sales spike from July to August. Alberta experienced only a small increase of 1.5 percent in sales despite having the most stores of any province in the country.
According to BNN Bloomberg, Stifel analyst Andrew Carter is penciling in the Canadian market for C$2.6 billion in sales throughout 2020.
Producer lets go of 18 percent of its workforce
VIVO Cannabis (TSX:VIVO,OTCQX:VVCIF) confirmed to the market that it has been forced to let go of approximately 45 staff members as part of a wide effort to reduce costs amid a turbulent year for operations in the Canadian cannabis market.
“These changes will allow VIVO to reduce costs by specializing resources and streamlining our organizational structure,” VIVO CEO Barry Fishman said in a statement.
The workforce cuts were done after an internal review of the company’s operations. The company decided to restructure the work being done at its Napanee operation in Ontario
The changes go all the way up to VIVO’s board of directors, as the company announced Dan Laflamme will step down as director at the company.
Cannabis company news
- Planet 13 Holdings (CSE:PLTH,OTCQB:PLNHF) informed the market it is upping a new public offering to 5.8 million shares and targeting proceeds of C$25 million.
- The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TSX:TGOD,OTCQX:TGODF) closed its most recent bought deal, which saw over 53 million shares of the company offered at a price of C$0.24. The deal brought the company gross proceeds of C$12.75 million.
- AMP German Cannabis Group (CSE:XCX) announced it will start offering products from Australia-based producer Little Green Pharma (ASX:LGP) through its distribution business in the German medical cannabis market.
- Jushi Holdings (CSE:JUSH,OTCQB:JUSHF) closed a special offering, netting the company C$40.8 million in gross proceeds. It plans to employ the money for acquisitions and general business uses.
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on November 5, 2020
Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) will hold its 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST. Cronos Group’s senior management team will discuss the Company’s financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.
A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company’s website.
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Appoints World Renowned Medical Physician and Nutritionist to Company Advisory Board
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (“BioHarvest” or the “Company”) announces that it has added Dr. David Brady as a member of its Advisory Board. Dr. Brady will act as a strategic advisor to the company in the area of developing and bringing to market superior science based functional nutraceutical product.
“The addition of Dr. Brady to our Advisory Board adds further credibility to the science behind our products such as VINIA® which is currently being sold in Israel and will be launched in the US in Q1 2021, as well as our unique pipeline of superfruits nutraceutical products,” stated BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel. “We look forward to embracing Dr. Brady’s wealth of clinical experience and knowledge of the industry and we are confident he will make a significant contribution to ensuring that we continue to deliver superior health and wellness solutions for our customers with our disruptive BioFarming technology. We will continue to assemble the best team of advisors to bring the benefits of our BioFarming technology to the world.” Dr. David Brady added: “I am honoured to join this exciting journey that BHSC has embarked on by applying its disruptive BioFarming technology to the nutraceuticals market and I look forward to working with the talented management team to bring superior science-based nutraceutical products to market”.
HempFusion Wellness Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering of Common Shares and Units
HempFusion Wellness Inc. (“HempFusion”), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus (the “Preliminary Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, for a proposed initial public offering of (i) common shares of the Company (the “Offered Shares”) for gross proceeds of up to USD$7,000,000 (the “Share Offering”) and (ii) units of the Company (the “Units”) for gross proceeds of up to USD$10,000,000 (the “Unit Offering” and together with the Share Offering, the “Offering”). The offering price of the Offered Shares and the Units (the “Offering Price”) will be determined in the context of the market and is anticipated to be between USD$0.90 and USD$1.35 (the “Offering Price”) per Offered Share and per Unit, respectively.
“We are incredibly excited to announce our initial public offering and HempFusion’s intention to list its securities on the Toronto Stock Exchange. To be the first US-based CBD company to apply to list on the TSX is a tremendous honour,” stated HempFusion’s CEO, Dr. Jason Mitchell N.D. “Completion of this proposed initial public offering will accelerate our ability to scale HempFusion’s operations both domestically and internationally, drive accelerated growth within all our distribution channels, and significantly expand our marketing initiatives,” continued Mitchell.
