Little Green Pharma Ltd is engaged in the vertically integrated medicinal cannabis business. Its business activities include cultivation, production, research and development, manufacturing, and distribution of medicinal cannabis products. The two key types of products available at Little Green Pharma are oils (which are ingested) and flowers (which are usually inhaled through vaporizing). The company offers LGP-branded medicinal cannabis oil products in the Australian and European markets. Geographically, the Majority revenue is generated from Australia and includes Europe.