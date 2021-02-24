Cannabis in the ACT: The Market a Year Post-Legalisation

It’s been just over a year since recreational cannabis was legalised in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), home to the nation’s capital city of Canberra.

Announced on September 25, 2019, and brought into effect on January 31, 2020, the rules make it legal to possess and personally use small amounts of cannabis.

The territory was the first jurisdiction in Australia to put a policy like this in place, and it’s still the only part of the country where cannabis is recreationally legal. So what are the biggest takeaways investors should consider after this monumental change? Here’s a closer look at what happened.

Cannabis Free Report Cover

Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!

  
Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!
 

Cannabis in the ACT: The territory’s path to legalisation

As mentioned, the changes in the ACT’s cannabis laws were first revealed on September 25, 2019, although they didn’t come into effect until January 31, 2020. Although recreational legalisation ultimately pulled through, it faced strong opposition from the federal government.

Attorney-General Christian Porter was particularly displeased. He was quoted by Reuters in October 2019 as calling the reforms “crazy” — he pointed out that the new rules go against Commonwealth law, rendering them essentially ineffective.

“The ACT laws removed the criminal component at a territory level but didn’t establish anything that is a positive right to possess, which means that there’s no defense to the Commonwealth law that criminalizes amounts under 50 grams,” Porter said.

“My advice and the advice that I’ve provided to the ACT attorney-general is that it is still against the law of the Commonwealth to possess cannabis in the ACT.”

Ultimately the ACT did do what it set out to do. The reforms came in large part thanks to Australian Labor Party backbencher Michael Pettersson, who introduced a private members bill in 2018 that he deemed “sensible” — after being redrafted, it was passed.

“This model is different to what most people think of cannabis legalisation,” he said. “This isn’t Colorado, this isn’t Canada. There are no dispensaries getting set up under the system. This (bill) simply means that individuals caught with small amounts … for personal use will not face criminal charge.”

Cannabis in the ACT: What are the rules?

Since January 31, 2020, adults in the ACT have been permitted to grow two cannabis plants (with a maximum of four per household). There are also specific rules about where and how plants can be propagated — they cannot be accessed by the public or grown using hydroponics or artificial light.

Cannabis Free Report Cover

Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!

  
Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!
 

Adults can also possess up to 50 grams of dry cannabis per person, or 150 grams of wet cannabis, for use in their own home — this has been dubbed personal use.

But it is still an offence to smoke or use cannabis in a public setting, or to expose a child to cannabis. In fact, selling, gifting or giving weed or even cannabis seeds is still an offence. It’s also worth noting that — as Porter pointed out —  the new ACT rules still carry a degree of risk as they directly conflict with Commonwealth law regarding cannabis.

“This does not entirely remove the risk of people being arrested under Commonwealth law, and we are being up front with the community about that,” ACT Attorney-General Gordon Ramsay said at the Legislative Assembly in September 2019.

“The ACT’s legislation attempts to provide a clear and specific legal defence to an adult who possesses small amounts of cannabis in the ACT, but is prosecuted under Commonwealth law.”

Cannabis in the ACT: Lessons from year one

In some ways it’s still too early to tell how successful the ACT’s new cannabis program may be. With limitations from Commonwealth law, the likelihood of a regulated commercial cannabis market in the ACT appears unlikely at this time.

That said, data from ACT police given to ABC shows no meaningful or dramatic increase in drug arrests or drug-driving charges since legalisation.

Aside from that, it’s possible that the ACT may make progress on decriminalising other substances. In 2021, the territory’s Legislative Assembly is set to introduce a new bill to make Canberra the first place in Australia to decriminalise illicit drugs, including MDMA, heroin and methamphetamines.

Savvy investors would be wise to closely monitor the ACT, although changes to Commonwealth law to legalise cannabis aren’t on the horizon quite yet.

Don’t forget to follow @INN_Australia for real-time updates! 

Securities Disclosure: I, Ronelle Richards, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Cannabis Free Report Cover

Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!

  
Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!
 
Australia Investing

Lobe Sciences to Present at Psychedelic Capital Virtual Investor Conference

 Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) announces that Philip Young, CEO and Director, and Maghsoud Dariani, Chief Science Officer will be presenting on Thursday, February 25th, 2021 at 5:45 pm EST at “The Gold Standard in Psychedelic Investment, Psychedelic Capital Virtual Investment Conference”, a platform showcasing the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities, and deepest industry insights.

As a presenting sponsor, the Company will connect directly with some of the earliest moving investors in the psychedelic industry and reach an audience of 2,000+ investors. Presentations are 30 minutes in length, with 10 minutes allocated to a one-on-one Q&A session with the audience.

Keep reading... Show less

Are Canadians Still Interested in Global Cannabis Investments?

As Canadian operators race to strengthen their positions in the cannabis landscape, are international pursuits outside North America still top of mind?

The role that mergers and acquisitions (M&A) have played in the expansion of Canadian companies across the globe has been monumental for the growth of the cannabis industry. Now the space has reached a critical point as the demands of the US market increase.

Keep reading... Show less

PacRoots Closes $1.34M Private Placement

Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. (CSE: PACR) (“PacRoots” or the “Company”), announces the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see press release dated January 25, 2021).

Aggregate gross proceeds of $1,340,685.90 were raised through the issuance of 7,448,255 units (each a “Unit”). Each Unit consists of one common shares and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.30 per share until February 23, 2024.

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Announces Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

 Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 before markets open. Following the earnings release, management will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the financial results.

All interested parties can join the conference call by dialing 1-888-231-8191 or 1-647-427-7450, conference ID: 7066881. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. The conference call will be archived for replay until March 30, 2021 . To access the archived conference call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the encore code 7066881.

Keep reading... Show less

Curaleaf Executives to Present at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that Boris Jordan Curaleaf Executive Chairman, and Sarah-Marie Cole Curaleaf Regional Vice President of Marketing, will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on February 25, 2021 .

  • Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman, will be the opening keynote speaker for the Conference on February 25, 2021 at 9:10 am EST . The discussion will be moderated by Jason Raznick , Benzinga Chief Executive Officer.
  • Sarah-Marie Cole , Regional Vice President of Marketing, will be participating in the How to Reach Cannabis Consumers panel on February 25, 2021 at 2:05 pm EST . The panel will be moderated by Neal Hamilton , Benzinga Vice President of Marketing.

Webcast access details can be found on the Curaleaf IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events .

Keep reading... Show less