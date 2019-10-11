Cannabis Big News Roundup: GTEC Enters Agreement to Divest of Cannabis Cowboy Shares; Weekend’s Northern Lights Organic Farm Achieves Organic Land Certification; CanadaBis Opens its First Cannabis Retail Store in Alberta
Danielle Adams - October 11th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis:
- CanadaBis Capital Inc. Opens its First Cannabis Retail Store in Red Deer, Alberta: INDICAtive Collection
- GTEC Strengthens Balance Sheet with $4 Million Loan Repayment and Enters into Agreement to Divest of Cannabis Cowboy Shares
- World-Class Signs LOI with Canntab Therapeutics to Deploy its Second Extraction & Processing Facility
- Orchid Ventures Enters into an Acquisition of a Dispensary in Southern California
- Weekend’s Northern Lights Organics Farm Achieves Organic Land Certification
- Yield Growth Completes Acquisition of Catalogue of Edible Mushroom Formulas and Launches Flourish Mushroom Labs
- Harborside Inc. Acquires Full Ownership of San Leandro Wellness Solutions
- Alliance is Growing Beyond Cannabis
- Next Green Wave Completes Third Premium Cannabis Harvest
- Harvest One Announces Receipt of New Cultivation Licence
- Relevium Enters Into Manufacturing Agreement With Bio V Pharma and Registers 400 NPN Numbers With Health Canada
To see our previous Cannabis Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.