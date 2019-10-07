CanadaBis Capital Inc. Opens its First Cannabis Retail Store in Red Deer, Alberta: INDICAtive Collection

CanadaBis Capital Inc. is pleased to announce their latest accomplishment: the grand opening of their first retail store in Alberta.









One of Alberta’s up-and-coming cannabis brands is now poised to influence four pillars of industry: cultivation, processing, lifestyle and retail.

CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV:CANB) (“CanadaBis” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on finding and capitalizing on growth and diversification opportunities, is pleased to announce their latest accomplishment: the grand opening of their first retail store in Alberta. INDICAtive Collection, located in Red Deer’s Gasoline Alley, opened its doors October 5th, 2019, and showcased a brand offering unique, upscale products within a polished and professional atmosphere.

This flagship store, the first of several proposed for strategic locations across Alberta, is advantageously located next door to a cannabis head shop and lifestyle products store; uniquely positioned to offer a convenient one-stop cannabis shopping experience to both local and visiting cannabis enthusiasts. The successful opening represents another example of the Company’s ability to capitalize on strategic growth.

“The momentum we’ve seen over the past few months has positioned our company for the type of growth and influence we’ve always envisioned,” says Travis McIntyre, CEO of CanadaBis. “We are very excited to have our first retail location open just a short drive down the road from Stigma Grow, our 66,000-square-foot craft cannabis cultivation facility, and look forward to the chance to continue to serve the emerging cannabis industry via our four business pillars: cultivation, processing, lifestyle and retail.”

As of the date of this release, Red Deer currently plays host city to five existing retail locations. However, with INDICAtive Collection’s prime location in the heavy trafficked area of Gasoline Alley, and their company-wide commitment to Alberta-style hospitality, Mr. McIntyre believes INDICAtive Collection will quickly stand out from the crowd. And if the first weekend was indication of what’s to come, INDICAtive Collection is well-positioned for success.

“We’ve spent the last year and a half evaluating opportunities to enter the retail market and believe there is still significant opportunity to operate stores that are aware of, and willing to address, the common complaints and shortcomings that plague our existing cannabis retail providers. When it comes to quality and in-demand inventory, we believe our offering will be truly indicative of the evolving times, tastes and laws that guide our customers’ need for a store that “gets” them, and caters to what they value.”

In addition to providing Albertans with the service and convenience they seek, CanadaBis looks forward to the opportunity to continue to work with as many Alberta-based companies as possible as they remain Alberta owned and operated, and see value in staying true to that brand position.

With INDICAtive Collection open for business, the next milestone for CanadaBis’ team of outstanding cannabis professionals will be accepting their newly amended LP sales license, and beginning to sell dry flower, cannabis oils and concentrates to the AGLC as early as December 2019.

About CanadaBis Capital Inc.

CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV:CANB) is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on achieving large-scale growth in the fast-emerging global cannabis market. By targeting organic growth opportunities alongside the right-fit partners, we remain focused on finding and capitalizing on chances to grow, diversify and continue to lead our industry.

