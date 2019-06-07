Cannabis Big News Roundup: Khiron Receives Regulatory Approval for Uruguay Acquisition; James E. Wagner Announces LOI to License Its Technology to Ascendo Group (PTY) Ltd.; Northern Lights Organics Farm Increases Capacity
Danielle Adams - June 7th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- Harvest One Announces New Satipharm Supply Agreement
- Nutritional High Secures Distribution Center In Southern California Doubling Its Distribution Capacity
- Weekend Unlimited’s Flagship WKND! Branded Products Begin Production
- Harborside Announces Filing of Listing Statement and Timing for Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Ticker Symbol “HBOR”
- RYAH Medtech Inc. Receives Health Canada Medical Establishment License (MDEL)
- CROP: Tiff CBD Brand Product Launched in Washington as Tenant Achieves ‘Self-Sustaining’ Status
- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation Announces Letter of Intent to License Its Technology to Ascendo Group (PTY) Ltd.
- Ignite International Brands Announces Business Combination Approval from the CSE and Commencement of Trading
- Green Growth Brands Continues Rapid Expansion of MSO Business Through Agreement to Acquire Florida Based Spring Oaks
- High Tide Announces Smoker’s Corner Store in the Royal Chapelle Area of Edmonton
- YIELD GROWTH Announces International E-Commerce Expansion of Urban Juve Hemp Root Skin Care Products Now Available for International Sales and Shipping
- TransCanna’s TCM Distribution, Inc. Receives Adelanto Adult Use Permits For Manufacturing and Distribution
- Northern Lights Organics Farm Increases Capacity
- Khiron Receives Regulatory Approval for Uruguay Acquisition
