Cannabis Big News Roundup: Cannara Biotech’s Farnham Facility Receives Cultivation Licence, BevCanna Enters into Letter of Intent to form Exclusive European Joint Venture Agreement with Mota Ventures
Kevin Vanstone - February 7th, 2020
In case you missed it, here is this week’s cannabis big news roundup.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s cannabis big news roundup:
Cannabis
- Cannara Biotech’s Farnham Facility Receives Cultivation Licence
- Asterion Cannabis Officially Listed on the Australian Department of Health and Office of Drug Control
- Titan Shrooms Signs LOI with Mycology Ventures to Form Joint Venture
- BevCanna Enters into Letter of Intent to form Exclusive European Joint Venture Agreement with Mota Ventures
- Nextleaf Solutions Completes Acquisition of Water-Soluble Technology for Cannabis Beverages
To see our previous cannabis investing big news roundups, click here.