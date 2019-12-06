Cannabis Big News Roundup: RYAH Inhaler Passes Major Safety Test Milestone; Heritage Launches EndoDNA Canada; Harvest One Signs Supply Agreement with the AGLC
Danielle Adams - December 6th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- CB2 Insights Announces Collaboration with FCM Global to Support Medical Cannabis R&D in Colombia
- Yield Growth Subsidiary Yield Botanicals signs LOI to Acquire Canniva Capital and enter European CBD Market
- TILT Holdings’ Jupiter Research Together with Convectium Launching Proprietary Pre-Rack Solutions
- Mota Ventures Completes Acquisition of Colombian Licensed Producer and Begins Trading on December 4, 2019
- Sire Bioscience Inc. Begins Construction on 50-Acre Leamington, ON Property
- Harvest One Signs Supply Agreement with the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission
- Heritage Announces Launch of EndoDNA Canada
- RYAH Inhaler Passes Major Safety Test Milestone
