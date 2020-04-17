Cannabis Big News: Valens Company Commences Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Heritage Cannabis Holdings Subsidiary Voyage Receives Sales License from Health Canada
Kevin Vanstone - April 17th, 2020
In case you missed it, here is this week’s cannabis big news roundup.
- The Valens Company Commences Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- 4Front Ventures Partners with Last Prisoner Project to Supply Liquid Disinfectant to Vulnerable Prison Population
- FinCanna Portfolio Company QVI Inc. Receives California Manufacturing License for Production of Cannabis-Infused Products
- Next Green Wave Opens Online CBD Marketplace with Wide Range of Products
- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Subsidiary Voyage Receives Sales License from Health Canada