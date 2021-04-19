Canbud Distribution: A Tri-vertical Health and Wellness Company

CANBUD Distribution Corp. (CSE:CBDX, FSE:CD0) leverages on timely and methodical execution of its revenue generating plan. It operates a trinitarian enterprise model in the plant-based protein, psychedelic pharmaceutical and non-psychedelic nutraceutical, and hemp cannabinoids (CBD) spaces. (www.canbudcorp.com).

The company’s vision and mission is to become a world leader in science and technological innovations through plant and mushroom-based disruptive wellness and environmental solutions.

Sire Bioscience Inc. to Launch New Products

BevCanna’s Naturo Group Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement for TRACE in Japan and the Philippines

Market entry will address pent-up demand in the Japanese & Philippine markets for TRACE proprietary plant-based mineral formulation and wellness-focused products

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and natural products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announces today that has entered into an exclusive sales agency distribution agreement with Yokohama-based Mirai Marketing Inc. (“Mirai”) to bring Naturo Group’s TRACE proprietary plant-based mineral consumer products to Mirai’s extensive Japanese and Philippine sales and distribution networks.

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Announces Oversubscribed Private Placement

Further to its press release dated April 12, 2021, Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR ) (the “ Company ” or “ Ayurcann ”), is pleased to announce that it has oversubscribed and upsized its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) due to strong investor demand. The Company now anticipates that the Offering will be completed for gross proceeds of not less than $550,000.00, consisting of not less than 2,910,053 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.189 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.38 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the Offering (the “Closing Date”), scheduled for April 22, 2021. The Units will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Ayurcann CEO Igal Sudman commented: “We are very pleased with the demand we are seeing for the Offering. The feedback we have received to date is showing that our business is resonating with investors. We’re looking forward to closing the offering and proceeding with the planned Phase 2 build out, which will help greatly increase our facility’s capacity.”

Codebase Investee, Instacoin NFT App Completes Worldwide Testing Phase and Submission to Apple Store Platforms

UK InstaCoin APP Promises to Open NFTs up to the Masses through Social Media

Codebase Ventures Inc. (“Codebase” or the “Company”) (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to provide an update on its recent investment in InstaCoin Technologies Ltd., a newly formed UK entity

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Announces Stock Option and Restricted Share Unit Grants

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann”) an integrated Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, announces the granting of stock options and restricted share units.

The Company has announced that it has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,100 common shares under the Company’s Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.16 per common share, expires three years from the date of grant and vest six months from the date of the grant.

