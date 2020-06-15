Bluma Wellness Inc. Commences Trading on CSE

Company Behind One Plant Florida Begins Trading Under Symbol “BWEL.U”









Bluma Wellness Inc. (formerly Goldstream Minerals Inc.) (the “Company” or “Bluma”) (CSE:BWEL) is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares (“Bluma Shares”) have commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”), as the CSE’s conditions for listing have been satisfied and the CSE has issued its final exchange bulletin confirming the completion of the previously announced reverse takeover transaction (“RTO”) with CannCure Investments Inc.

The common shares of Bluma Wellness Inc., previously listed as Goldstream Minerals Inc. (GSX.H), have commenced trading under the symbol BWEL.U.

Listing and disclosure documents related to the commencement of trading may be found on www.thecse.com/en/listings/life-sciences/bluma-wellness-inc.

Bluma Wellness Inc. is a vertically integrated, licensed medical cannabis company operating in the State of Florida through its subsidiary, 3 Boys Farm, LLC, doing business as “One Plant Florida” (“One Plant Florida”).

One Plant Florida cultivates and processes its premium cannabis flower at the company’s new 54,000 square foot Nexus greenhouse facility in Indiantown, Florida, and at its 24,000 square foot Ruskin, Florida greenhouse facility. One Plant Florida also operates three (3) retail dispensaries in Boynton Beach, Florida, Jacksonville Beach, Florida and St. Petersburg, Florida, and each location offers a consumer-friendly in-store experience, the state’s first approved curbside pickup network, and an innovative next-day door-to-door e-commerce home delivery service. One Plant Florida intends to open an additional seven (7) retail dispensaries and delivery hubs throughout the state by November 2020 (subject to the receipt of all required approvals from the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use), with its next opening scheduled to occur on or before June 30, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Bluma may in the future expand into other states in which the production, distribution and use of cannabis is permitted under state law, as strategic opportunities are presented and as deemed appropriate by management.

The Company’s securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including information relating to the Company’s strategic business plans. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things: risks relating to cannabis being illegal under US federal law and risks of US federal enforcement actions related to cannabis activities; the Company’s ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; negative changes in the political environment or in the regulation of medical cannabis in the state of Florida; the risk of any disruptions to the Company’s business and operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; negative shifts in public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry and cannabis consumption; increasing competition in the industry; risks of product liability and other safety-related liability as a result of usage of the Company’s cannabis products; the Company’s limited operating history with no assurance of profitability; the ability of the Company to access future financing if needed or on terms acceptable to the Company; the risk of defaulting on its existing debt; risk of shortages of or price increases in key inputs, suppliers and skilled labor; the risks inherent in running agricultural operations such as pests and crop failure; loss of licenses; reliance on key personnel; cybersecurity risks; constraints on marketing products; fraudulent activity by employees, contractors and consultants; tax and insurance related risks and risk of litigation.

The forward-looking information in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

For additional information on the Company:

Brady Cobb

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (877) 308-3344

Email: Brady@oneplant.us

For Media Inquiries and Investor Relations, Please Contact:

Daniel Nussbaum

AMW PR

Telephone: (917) 232-8960

Email: Daniel@amwpr.com

