Blissco Pursues Canadian Oil Sales License

Blissco Cannabis (CSE:BLIS,OTCQB:HSTRF) announced a submission of a license amendment to sell oil products.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company is pleased to announce that it has submitted a licence amendment to Health Canada that will enable Blissco to sell cannabis oil products to provincially authorized distributors and retailers and to registered medical patients. Blissco received its oil production license in August of 2018 and since then, the company has focused on establishing the oil production processes required to meet the Health Canada regulations.

“We are delighted to have received positive certificates of analysis for two oil batches from an independent, Health Canada approved laboratory,” said Damian Kettlewell, Blissco CEO. “We have validated our internal systems and processes in preparation for the Health Canada oil sales licence inspection, expected to occur in the near future. When Blissco earns its cannabis oil sales licence we will be able to sell to approved medical clients across the country and in provinces where we have distribution and supply agreements for the adult market, currently including British Columbia, Alberta, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan.”