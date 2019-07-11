Bhang To Begin Trading on CSE Under ‘BHNG’

Bhang Corporation (CSE:BHNG), a cannabis house of brands, announced today that it will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) as Bhang Inc. under the stock symbol “BHNG” on Thursday (July 11). As quoted in the press release: “We’re proud to announce this major milestone for Bhang and the industry, as we see a national … Continued









Bhang Corporation (CSE:BHNG), a cannabis house of brands, announced today that it will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) as Bhang Inc. under the stock symbol “BHNG” on Thursday (July 11).

As quoted in the press release:

“We’re proud to announce this major milestone for Bhang and the industry, as we see a national cannabis brand begin trading on the CSE. This public listing fuels our strategy to meet the growing demand for today’s most innovative cannabis products,” Scott Van Rixel, CEO of Bhang, said. “While our model is not reliant upon accessing the capital markets, our going public transaction will allow us to evaluate new opportunities to accelerate our growth, build our industry-leading house of brands and increase shareholder value.”

