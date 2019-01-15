Australis Invests US$3 Million in Folium Biosciences

Australis Capital (CSE:AUSA) announced an investment deal worth US$3 million in Folium Biosciences, a vertically integrated producer, manufacturer, and distributor of hemp derived phytocannabinoids.

As quoted in the press release:

“With the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill and the floodgates opening for this vibrant and exciting industry, we are poised for strong growth this year,” said Kashif Shan, CEO of Folium. “As a global industry leader and authority in PCR hemp oil extraction and product development, we welcome Australis’ participation in this private placement as we continue to pave the way and dominate the marketplace.”

Folium is certified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as a producer of 0.0 [percent] THC products, including CBD hemp oil, CBD gel caps, water soluble CBD, Cannabidiol HYDROPCR, CBD e-liquid, CBD concentrates, CBD for pets, CBD salves and balms, CBD tinctures, CBD face masks, and white-label CBD products.

“Our strategic investment in Folium Biosciences provides Australis and our brands access to the leading player in the fast-evolving United States CBD market,” said Scott Dowty, CEO of Australis.