Australis Capital Signs LOI to Acquire Paytron Merchant Services

Australis Capital (CSE:AUSA,OTC:AUSAF) has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100 percent of payment services provider Paytron.

As quoted in the press release:

Founded in 2015, Paytron offers merchant services, including credit and debit card processing, secure gateway processing, point of sale hardware, card terminals and business loans. Partnered with some of the largest companies in the payment processing industry, Paytron’s team brings significant experience in merchant services and independent sales organizations (ISOs). Upon completion of the acquisition, Paytron will continue to operate as an ISO and become the payment branch for Cocoon Technology, an operating subsidiary of AUSA.