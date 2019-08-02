Asterion’s Toowoomba Facility Featured on John McVeigh

Asterion Cannabis Inc. has been featured in a sponsored article published by John McVeigh.









The article covered the federal changes that the Australian government has recently made in regards to licensing for medical cannabis projects. Cannabis projects are now to be given “major project status” to help create more jobs and develop the industry. Asterion’s Toowoomba facility is one of the projects that is being re-prioritized.

Federal Member for Groom John McVeigh said, ” Toowoomba has the perfect mix of climate, transport and logistics support, and research and development capacity to support the Asterion medicinal cannabis project. This significant project is expected to create 800 full-time jobs and 300 part-time, including jobs for scientists undertaking advanced research in both medicine and horticulture. I have been very pleased to work with representatives of Asterion to help advocate for this important project and reiterate the significance of this development for or region and for rural Australia.”

“It is a great step forward and I am very pleased that the Commonwealth Government has acknowledged the importance of the Asterion project to the Australian economy. This significant project will help generate $1 billion in exports of medicinal cannabis around the world, as well as support new jobs and opportunities in regional Australia,” said Asterion CEO and Chair Stephen Van Deventer.

