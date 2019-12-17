AgraFlora JV to Import CBD Products to Japan, Hong Kong

AgraFlora’s joint venture is preparing to import a suite of Toronto Wolfpack RLFC CBD performance products into Japan and Hong Kong.









AgraFlora Organics International (CSE:AGRA,OTCPK:AGFAF) confirmed that its joint venture subsidiary, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, is preparing to import a suite of Toronto Wolfpack RLFC cannabidiol (CBD) performance products into Japan and Hong Kong.

By way of an exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreement with the Toronto Wolfpack and HowlBrands, AgraFlora is positioned at the nexus of the burgeoning CBD-infused performance products marketplace and the vast captive audience of professional sports. The exclusive agreement is further bolstered by TWP's recent Super League promotion and transatlantic professional sports team status, affording AgraFlora with a noteworthy platform to capture material market share within the sports nutrition and rehabilitation segments. In October 2019 AgraFlora's exclusive CBD sports partner, the Toronto Wolfpack, was promoted to the 2020 RLF Super League competition; an accomplishment that positions the TWP in the highest tier of English rugby league, boasting international broadcast reach to over 250 million homes. The Toronto Wolfpack achieved 704 million unique views from associated print and web articles throughout the 2019 season, as well as 40.4 million views attributed from its global Rugby Strength product announcement.