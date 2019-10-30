Adastra Labs: B2B Cannabis and Hemp Extraction Services

Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.









Adastra Labs is in the process of becoming a standard cannabis processor and analytical testing lab in Canada. The company has already obtained its analytical testing license from Health Canada and expects to receive its standard processing license in the near term. The company owns a 13,000-square-foot former food packaging facility in British Columbia. The facility has been designed with good manufacturing practices (GMP) compliance in mind and is expected to feature a co-located in-process testing lab. The lab is expected to provide a full-spectrum of third-party analytical testing for licensed producers.

Adastra Labs plans to offer white label and toll processing services to cultivators looking to outsource their cannabis extraction and processing needs. The company also provides third-party cannabis testing services, which is a regulation that all licensed producers must adhere to. To date, the company has signed a supply agreement for dried flower and trim with SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV:SUGR).

Adastra Labs’ company highlights include the following:

Adastra Labs aims to be a leading standard cannabis processor.

The company’s B2B strategy bridges the gap between cannabis cultivators and extraction.

Adastra Labs plans to be a one-stop-shop for cannabis concentrates.

The company owns a 13,000-square-foot facility in Langley, British Columbia, that is being built to GMP standards.

Supply agreement in place with SugarBud.

A highly diverse team of scientists, consultants and leaders lead Adastra Labs with strong collective experience in quality control and regulatory compliance in the cannabis industry.

