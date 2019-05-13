3 Sixty Secure to Present at Canaccord Genuity 2019 Cannabis Conference in New York on May 14

3 Sixty Secure Corp (CSE:SAFE, OTCQB:SAYFF, FSE:62P2) a leader in the risk management and security services sector of the burgeoning cannabis industry, today announced that its CEO, Thomas Gerstenecker, will deliver an investor presentation at the Third Annual Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Conference to be held in New York, NY on May 14, 2019.









3 Sixty Secure Corp (CSE:SAFE, OTCQB:SAYFF, FSE:62P2) a leader in the risk management and security services sector of the burgeoning cannabis industry, today announced that its CEO, Thomas Gerstenecker, will deliver an investor presentation at the Third Annual Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Conference to be held in New York, NY on May 14, 2019.

Mr. Gerstenecker’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:20pm EDT on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord34/sayff/.

Investors are encouraged to register in advance to view the live presentation. The webcast materials will be archived on 3 Sixty Secure’s website investor page for a minimum of 30 days at the following link:

https://investors.3sixtysecure.com/English/overview/default.aspx.

The Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Conference will feature company presentations and one-on-one meetings with senior management teams representing every facet of the global cannabis industry, including U.S. multi-state operators, Canadian licensed producers, technology providers, brand owners and hemp producers from across North America, Europe, Australia and South America.

About 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. (CSE: SAFE) (OTCQB: SAYFF) (FSE: 62P2)

3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd., operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, 3 Sixty Secure Corp., is Canada’s leading security service provider to the cannabis sector, transporting millions of dollars of product every month. 3 Sixty now provides enhanced cash management, cannabis security consulting, guarding and secure transport security services to more than 600 customers and more than 86 licensed cannabis holders, including some of the world’s largest, such as License Holders owned by Canopy Growth Corporation. 3 Sixty employs over 600 staff, operates a fleet of over 150 vehicles and is one of the 3rd largest cash management service providers in Canada. Find out more at www.3sixtysecure.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” “plans,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could,” “would,” “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, the expected timing for the release of the Company’s earnings results. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, 3 Sixty assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

