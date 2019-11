3 Sixty Reminder of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

3 Sixty Secure Corp. reminds investors that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.









3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. (“3 Sixty” or the “Company”) (CSE:SAFE, OTCQB:SAYFF, FSE:62P2), which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 3 Sixty Secure Corp., reminds investors that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 prior to the start of trading on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. The Company expects to provide an operational update concurrent with the quarterly results.

Management will host its quarterly conference call on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 9:00am EST to discuss the results.

To access via tele-conference, please dial 1-888-664-6383 or +1-416-764-8650 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

The playback will be made available approximately two hours after the event at 1-888-390-0541 or +1-416-764-8677. The Conference ID number is 120171 #.

The Company also announces that the employment of David Hyde, the former President of the Company, has been terminated effective as of November 14, 2019. The Company will provide an update in due course regarding any replacement hired to fill this position, but does not believe the departure will have a material impact on the day to day operations of the Company.

About 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd.

3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd., operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 3 Sixty Secure Corp., is Canada’s leading security service provider to the cannabis sector, transporting millions of dollars of product every month. 3 Sixty now provides enhanced cash management, cannabis security consulting, guarding and secure transport security services to more than 600 customers and more than 100 cannabis licensed producers. 3 Sixty employs over 600 staff, operates a fleet of over 150 vehicles and is one of the 3rd largest cash management service providers in Canada. Find out more at www.3sixtysecure.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

For further information regarding the Company, please contact:

Carlo Rigillo, Chief Financial Officer, 3 Sixty Secure Corp.

1 (866) 360-3360

IR@3sixtysecure.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, 3 Sixty assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

