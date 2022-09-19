Blockchain Investing News

CoinSmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announced today that Sheereen Khan has joined CoinSmart as Chief Compliance Officer.

CoinSmart Financial Inc. Making Cryptocurrency Accessible - Buy Bitcoin, Etherium, Solana, and more. (CNW Group/CoinSmart)

Prior to joining CoinSmart Ms. Khan held senior compliance positions with Coinberry Ltd., Laurentian Bank Financial Group, JP Morgan Chase and Bank of Montreal.  She will replace Jeremy Koven who acted as Interim Chief Compliance Officer following the departure of Joe Tosti .

Annual General Meeting Results

CoinSmart also announced that all resolutions considered by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") previously held on June 29, 2022 were passed.

Voting as to each of the director nominees were as follows:

Director

For

%

Withheld

%

Alexa Abiscott

27,814,124

99.99 %


3,283

0.01 %


Jeffrey Haas

27,813,924

99.99 %


3,483

0.01 %


Justin Hartzman

27,813,124

99.98 %


4,283

0.02 %


Jeremy Koven

27,814,124

99.99 %


3,283

0.01 %


G. Scott Paterson

27,814,124

99.99 %


3,283

0.01 %


Please refer to the report of voting results filed under CFI's profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all matters voted upon by shareholders at the Meeting.

Corporate Update

CoinSmart recently launched SmartPay, the easiest way for businesses to send and accept crypto payments. This payment processing service guarantees no chargebacks, no holds, same day settlements, and up to 80% cost savings, compared to traditional payment methods like credit cards.  It is estimated that there are over 300 million crypto users worldwide. Also, over 75% of global retailers plan to accept crypto over the next 24 months, making crypto more mainstream than ever. Moreover, crypto payment processing eliminates chargebacks, which is currently a $125 billion problem in the world of payment processing.

CoinSmart also became the first crypto platform to receive an Online Sports Wagering Vendor Permit from the State of Wyoming , allowing CoinSmart to process cryptocurrency payments for legalized gaming companies licensed in Wyoming .

CoinSmart has terminated the previously disclosed investment in NFT cross-bridge marketplace Curate due to repeated breaches and non-fulfillment by Curate Group Ltd. of its obligations pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement.  CoinSmart is in the process of evaluating any available recourse against Curate Group Ltd.

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.CoinSmart.com/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (" forward-looking information ") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: regulatory approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

SOURCE CoinSmart

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/19/c9067.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CoinSmart Financial IncNEO:SMRTEmerging Tech Investing
SMRT:AQN
coinsmart stock

CoinSmart Financial Inc


Keep reading...Show less
CoinSmart Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results

CoinSmart Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE US/

CoinSmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announces the release of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and related management discussion and analysis. These documents will be posted on CoinSmart's website at www.coinsmart.cominvest and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Glenlivet and CoinSmart Bring Whisky and Crypto Together in Unique Partnership in Canada

The Glenlivet and CoinSmart Bring Whisky and Crypto Together in Unique Partnership in Canada

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S/

Just in time for Father's Day, the partnership kicks off with free crypto for Glenlivet purchasers in Ontario and British Columbia

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CoinSmart Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

CoinSmart Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

Coinsmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announces the release of its condensed  interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and related management discussion and analysis. These documents will be posted on CoinSmart's website at www.coinsmart.cominvest and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

CoinSmart Financial Inc. (CNW Group/CoinSmart)

CoinSmart's Q1 2022 Highlights 1 :

  • Q1 2022 Gross Revenue reached $4 .2MM growing 15% YoY
  • Over the Counter Trading volume reached $113MM Growing 89 % YoY
  • Registered Users reached over 216,000 growing 191% YoY
  • Assets Under Management (AUM) reached $74 .8MM Growing 99.5% YoY
  • Company Treasury reached approximately $19MM
  • No Debt

Other CoinSmart Q1 2022 Corporate Highlights

  • Acquired over 33,700 new registered users
  • Outperformed overall crypto market by ~9% from Q4 2021 to Q1 2022 (Top 10 crypto exchange trading volume declined by ~37.7% 2 , CoinSmart retail trading volume declined by ~29%)
  • Expanded Retail and Over the Counter Trading to additional European Countries.
  • Launched an API for SmartPay as well as an SDK to make implementation easy for developers. SmartPay is a robust crypto payments processing and invoicing platform.
  • Launched new iOS and Android Mobile Apps.

CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman commented :

"Q1 2022 saw continued year over year growth during a quarter that experienced high volatility. I am extremely proud that our team was able to execute and continue growing our user base, ship new products and help the crypto curious enter the market. The decision to not only focus on the retail platform growth but to diversify over a number of business lines has helped our continued YoY growth against the headwinds of a poor macroeconomic environment. Q1 was highlighted by growth in Over the Counter Trading as we acquired new HNWI and institutional clients. We're looking forward to further expansion in crypto payment products and geographies as we move into Q2 2022."

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/ .

Connect with CoinSmart: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

_____________________________

1 All figures are preliminary, unaudited and subject to final adjustment.


2 Coingecko Q1 2022 Cryptocurrency Report


SOURCE CoinSmart

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/16/c8355.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CoinSmart announces strategic equity investment in GASLESS, cross-bridge NFT marketplace Curate

CoinSmart announces strategic equity investment in GASLESS, cross-bridge NFT marketplace Curate

Investment in Curate builds on CoinSmart's rapid expansion in digital asset sector

Coinsmart Financial Inc . (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ( "CoinSmart" or the "Company" ) one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced its strategic investment in NFT cross-bridge marketplace, Curate . The partnership agreement includes an undisclosed investment from CoinSmart in Curate's NFT Marketplace, with an option to acquire a majority stake in the company later this year. CoinSmart expects to complete the first tranche of this investment around April 30, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CoinSmart Announces 2021 Financial Results

CoinSmart Announces 2021 Financial Results

Coinsmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announces the release of its audited consolidated financial statements  for the year ended December  31, 2021 and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and Annual Information Form. These documents will be posted on CoinSmart's website at www.coinsmart.cominvest and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

CoinSmart Financial Inc. (CNW Group/CoinSmart)

CoinSmart's 2021 Highlights :
  • 2021 Gross Revenue reached 16.7MM growing 357% YoY
  • Company Treasury reached approximately 22MM growing 406% YoY
  • Registered Users reached over 183,000 growing 612 % YoY
  • Retail Trading Volume grew by 875% YoY
  • Assets Under Management (AUM) reached a record $74MM
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 of approximately 2.1MM growing 216% YoY
  • No Debt
Other CoinSmart 2021 Corporate Highlights
  • 1 of only 2 crypto asset platforms to be granted status as a marketplace by the Ontario Securities Commission and all other securities regulators across Canada .
  • The only crypto asset trading platform to not only be publicly listed in Canada and Europe but to also have its marketplace registrations
  • 1 of 5 crypto asset platforms approved as a restricted dealer by Ontario Securities Commission and all other securities regulators across Canada .
  • Expanded its Retail and Over the Counter Trading to additional European Countries.
  • Launched new iOS and Android Mobile Apps.
  • In February, issued $4.5 million of convertible debentures (which were converted into common shares on October 27, 2021
  • Completed listing on NEO exchange including a concurrent subscription receipt financing for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,642,900 .

CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman commented:

"2021 was a very exciting year for CoinSmart. Even though we were navigating a new 'normal' and COVID continued to play a big part in our everyday lives, we saw an increased demand for crypto and its adoption worldwide. Rather than taking a backseat and waiting for things to fall in place naturally, we embraced innovation head first. We quadrupled the business and strengthened our balance sheet. We received our restricted dealer and marketplace registrations and entered the public markets all while remaining profitable. It is a testament to the incredible team that I have built at CoinSmart, and I look forward to sharing our progress with you in the coming months. I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished in 2021 and you will see much more coming from us in 2022. Let the trend be your friend!"

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, Coi3nSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/ .

Connect with CoinSmart: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook


________________________________


1 Adjusted EBITDA includes Net Income(loss) before taxes, Interest, Depreciation, RTO Listing Fees (one time- expense) and
Change in Fair Value of Convertible Debt(one- time expense)

SOURCE CoinSmart

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/01/c4974.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION; Naturally Splendid Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

CORRECTION; Naturally Splendid Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

The release replaces the press release that went out September 19, 2022 at 5:15 pm ET, correcting the date for the consolidation, which is September 22, 2022.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSX-V:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is reporting that it has received TSX-V approval of the share consolidation and the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of fifteen (15) pre-consolidation shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation") will take effect on opening business on September 22, 2022. The Company's new CUSIP number is 63902L209, and its new ISIN number is CA63902L2093

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

Naturally Splendid Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSX-V:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) is reporting that it has received TSX-V approval of the share consolidation and the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of fifteen (15) pre-consolidation shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation") will take effect on opening business on September 21, 2022. The Company's new CUSIP number is 63902L209, and its new ISIN number is CA63902L2093

Following the Consolidation, the Company's issued and outstanding common shares will be 22,041,631 common shares.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health Supports the Globe and Mail's Health Innovation Event

Avricore Health Supports the Globe and Mail's Health Innovation Event

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") was honoured to join the Globe and Mail's recent Health Care Innovation event, featuring leaders from various corners of the sector, including Company CEO, Hector Bremner.

"With about 40% of patients in Canada saying it's difficult to access a diagnostics test and nine million expressing difficulty in getting access to care, it's clear that the time is now to support more services in community pharmacy," says Avricore Health Inc. CEO, Hector Bremner. "HealthTab is already playing a significant role in supporting better services in pharmacy and we're going to continue to advocate for patients, and providers, so better outcomes for all are achieved."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Oculus VisionTech Reports 2022 Annual General Meeting Results

Oculus VisionTech Reports 2022 Annual General Meeting Results

Oculus VisionTech Inc. (TSXV: OVT) (OTCQB: OVTZ) (FSE: USF1) is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The AGM was held on September 15, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. All resolutions put forward at the meeting were approved by shareholders. A total of 60,059,026 common shares (65.69% of the 91,422,569 issued and outstanding shares of the Company entitled to vote as of the July 19, 2022 record date for the AGM) were present in person or by proxy, constituted a quorum for the transaction of business and were voted at the AGM. The agenda items submitted at the AGM were passed as described below. Percentages indicated below reflect the percentage of the total number of shares voted at the AGM with respect to that agenda item.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV's Airocide® and Lumicide Address CDC's Recommendation for Handling Environments Contaminated by Monkeypox

Applied UV's Airocide® and Lumicide Address CDC's Recommendation for Handling Environments Contaminated by Monkeypox

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically affirms that its pathogen killing technology SteriLumen's Airocide® and Lumicide are highly effective, differentiating solutions for addressing recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for cleaning and disinfecting settings that may be contaminated with Monkeypox and other orthopoxviruses.

In a recent publication, available here , the CDC provided considerations for disinfecting settings that may be contaminated with Monkeypox virus and highlighted the virus' sensitive to UV light, disinfectants and household cleaners in a tweet available here .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
dynaCERT to Exhibit at IAA Transportation 2022, the World's Largest Platform for Transport and Logistics, to be held in Hanover, Germany from September 20th to 25th

dynaCERT to Exhibit at IAA Transportation 2022, the World's Largest Platform for Transport and Logistics, to be held in Hanover, Germany from September 20th to 25th

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation exhibiting at the IAA Transportation Trade Show 2022 being held from September 20 th to 25 th in Hanover, Germany. IAA Transportation, under the motto "People and Goods on the Move", is the world's largest platform for transport and logistics and will host over 2,000 exhibitors from across the world. More than 250,000 attendees are expected during the six days of the show.

At the IAA Transportation Trade Show 2022 dynaCERT will be exhibiting its proprietary HydraGEN™ Technology designed to reduce fuel consumption and pollutants such as GHG's currently available globally for small, medium and large diesel vehicles and generators.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×