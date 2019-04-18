1933 Industries Launches Canna Fused™ Products in Nevada at NUWU 420 Celebration, Adding to Portfolio of Proprietary Brands

1933 Industries Inc. (CSE:TGIF) (OTCQX:TGIFF) (the “Company” or “1933 Industries”), a licensed cultivator and producer of cannabis flower and concentrates and manufacturer of hemp-derived CBD wellness products, is pleased to announce the launch of Canna Fused™, a line of THC|CBD wellness products for the Nevada market.









1933 Industries Inc. (CSE:TGIF) (OTCQX:TGIFF) (the “Company” or “1933 Industries”), a licensed cultivator and producer of cannabis flower and concentrates and manufacturer of hemp-derived CBD wellness products, is pleased to announce the launch of Canna Fused™, a line of THC|CBD wellness products for the Nevada market.

Developed by the Company’s subsidiaries, Alternative Medicine Association (“AMA”) and Infused MFG (“Infused”), the Canna Fused™ line will launch on April 20 in Nevada, featuring vape pens, cartridges, lotions and lip balms, mirroring the Canna Hemp™ suite of products. Based on proprietary, chemical-free formulations and driven by consumer demand, the line is infused with cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in a variety of ratios. Canna Fused™ products feature organic ingredients and real cannabis-derived terpenes, are cruelty-free, non-GMO, gluten-free, bioavailable and third-party lab tested for quality assurance, with complete traceability from origin to sale.

NUWU 420 Celebration

First debuted in partnership with Denver Dab Co. for the Colorado market, Canna Fused™ has been gaining market acceptance and will form part of a number of new lines and products being launched at the exclusive NUWU 420 event in Las Vegas. NUWU Cannabis Marketplace is one of the largest medical and recreational marijuana marketplaces worldwide and will host the largest April 20 event in the city. Sponsored by Canna Hemp™, the two-day event will feature music by hip-hop artist Kurupt, competition with skateboarders Torey Pudwill, T.J. Rogers, Jordan Maxham, Mikey Haywood, Tony Tave, Rag Doll and Grizzly Gang, and pop-up tents with free swag featuring the Company’s brands Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, Canna Hemp Paws™, AMA, Canna Fused™, Gotti’s Gold, and The Real Kurupt Moonrocks.

Canna Hemp X™ Launches New Products

Winner of “Best Topicals for Pain” according to Herb’s Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet, the Company’s top performing Canna Hemp X™ CBD sports recovery line will be introducing four new products: CBD Recovery Elixir (Post-Work Out), Endurance Elixir (Pre-Work Out) and two lip balms.

“Our Company’s focus is on the health and wellness of our customers and our products are specifically designed to combine the medicinal benefits of CBD and THC into all-natural products that aid in better living,” said Mr. Chris Rebentisch, USA COO and Founder of Infused. “Our impressive portfolio of unique brands is growing with the addition of the Canna Fused™ suite of offerings and we continue to build our collection of high-quality hemp and CBD branded products that have wide appeal and are now available across the United States.”

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through three subsidiary companies, 1933 Industries owns licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production assets, proprietary hemp-based, CBD infused products, CBD extraction services and a specialized cannabis advisory firm supporting clients in security, intelligence and due diligence. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association and 100% of both Infused MFG. and Spire Global Strategy.

Please visit our website at http://www.1933industries.com

