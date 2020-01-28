Tribune Resources Applies for Injunction Against Northern Star

Tribune Resources announced that a hearing was recently held at the Supreme Court of Western Australia for an interlocutory injunction.









Tribune Resources (ASX:TBR) announced that a hearing was held on this past Friday (January 24) at the Supreme Court of Western Australia for an interlocutory injunction by the company.

As quoted in the press release:

The application for an injunction was to preserve the status quo pending a trial of the claims by Tribune against EKJV Management Pty Ltd, Northern Star (Kanowna) Pty Limited and Gilt-Edged Mining

Pty Limited for breach of the terms of the East Kundana joint venture agreement and an associated, long-standing ore treatment agreement for the processing of joint venture ore at the Kanowna Belle mill. EKJVM, Kanowna and GEM are all related corporate entities of Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST,OTC Pink:NESRF).

At the hearing, the Northern Star Resources group of companies consented to the making of orders permitting Tribune to stockpile its share of surplus ore on the EKJV tenements until it could be removed for processing at third party facilities and offered undertakings in relation to mechanism for the construction of ore stockpiles. Tribune will continue to update the market of any further developments, however cautions that it is not possible to predict the outcome of the proceedings at this stage. This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Tribune Resources.

