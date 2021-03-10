Top ASX Tech Capital Raisings in 2020

In a record year for capital raising activity in Australia, many high-tech companies were successful in their efforts to increase cash. Here’s a look at the top ASX capital raisings done in a single transaction by tech companies in 2020.









Australia’s tech sector saw a number of new companies go public in 2020, with many others raising cash to continue to operate during the tough economic conditions brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a record year for capital raising activity in Australia, the high technology sector in the country moved ahead, with many of the companies listed last year seeing their price share increase significantly.

Here, the Investing News Network lists the top ASX capital raisings done in a single transaction by tech companies in 2020, using Refinitiv data.

BRAND NEW! Take Advantage Of Silver On The Rise Before It's Too Late PROMISING Stock Picks! EXCLUSIVE Interviews! JUST RELEASED Trends! Everything You Need To Watch The Dollars Come Pouring In! Grab Your Report!

1. Nuix (ASX:NXL)

Total raised: US$706.675 million

Nuix’s mission is to create innovative software that empowers organisations to simply and quickly “find the truth” from any data in a digital world. Established in 2000, Nuix helps customers to process, normalise, index, enrich and analyse data from a multitude of different sources, solving many of their complex data challenges.

After closing one of the biggest IPOs in the country in 2020, Nuix listed on the ASX in December ― raising AU$975 million in an offer that was backed by top shareholder Macquarie.

The forensic software company, which currently has a market cap of AU$3.14 billion, reported a revenue increase of 26 percent year-on-year in 2020. Nuix has also been a top performer since its IPO.

2. Xero (ASX:XRO)

Total raised: US$144.124 million

Founded in 2006 in New Zealand, Xero is a cloud-based accounting software that connects people with the right numbers anytime, anywhere, on any device.

In its half year report, Xero acknowledged the tough environment to acquire new customers due to COVID-19, although subscribers grew by 19 percent to reach 2.45 million — with Australia becoming the first market to surpass 1 million subscribers.

The company also made news headlines at the end of last year when it acquired invoice lending platform Waddle.

3. Pushpay (ASX:PPH)

Total raised: US$85.971 million

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, and a church management system to the faith sector, non-profit organisations and education providers located predominantly in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Introducing Our NEW Gold Outlook Report BURSTING With Exclusive Information Not Found Anywhere Else. Don't Get Left Behind! Grab Your FREE Gold Report Today! Grab Your Report!

In its interim report for 2021, Pushpay reported a 38 percent increase in customers from 7,905 to 10,896 as well as a 53 percent increase in operating revenue from US$56 million to US$85.6 million.

In September 2020, the company announced its largest product launch to date, which included 16 new products, features and enhancements to the Pushpay and Church Community Builder solutions. The launch unveiled the new product name of the company’s all-in-one engagement solution, ChurchStaq.

4. Citadel Group

Total raised: US$79.097 million

Citadel is an enterprise software and services company that specialises in improving patient healthcare outcomes, securely managing system critical data, supporting enterprise clients to deliver critical IT projects and services enabling anytime, anywhere communication and collaboration.

In December 2020 Citadel was acquired by Pacific Equity Partners and delisted from the ASX.

5. Doctor Care Anywhere (ASX:DOC)

Total raised: US$74.48 million

Doctor Care Anywhere was founded in July 2013 as a telehealth company based in London. It is committed to delivering high-quality, effective and efficient care to its patients through the integration of Primary and Secondary Care.

The UK-headquartered company listed on the ASX last year, following an IPO that raised AU$102 million. In its Q4 report, Doctor Care Anywhere reported an unaudited revenue for the financial year 2020 of 11.6 million pounds — a 102.1 percent increase compared to the prior year. During the reporting period, consultations increased to 214,700, up 305.5 percent year-on-year.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.