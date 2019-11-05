Northern Cobalt: Goodpaster Winter Drilling Preparations Underway

Northern Cobalt announced preparations are well on track for winter drilling in Q1, 2020 on the Pogo West prospects, Alaska.









Northern Cobalt (ASX:N27) announced preparations are well on track for winter drilling in Q1, 2020 on the Pogo West prospects, Alaska.

As quoted in the press release:

“The N27 team is currently in Alaska working with our project partners, MRO, for our upcoming drilling program early next year. The speed with which the MRO and N27 teams are now moving the project forward is a positive sign and crucial to hitting our ambitions targets,” Duncan Chessell, managing director of N27, said.

