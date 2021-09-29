Nifty East Extensional Drilling Results

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) (“Cyprium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from the Nifty East extensional drilling. The initial program comprised 18 RC holes which total 3,011m targeting areas of potential oxide/transitional mineralisation extending east of the Nifty open pit (Figure 1 and Figure 2). HIGHLIGHTS First assay …









Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) (“Cyprium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from the Nifty East extensional drilling. The initial program comprised 18 RC holes which total 3,011m targeting areas of potential oxide/transitional mineralisation extending east of the Nifty open pit (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

HIGHLIGHTS

First assay results received from Nifty east drilling program targeting potential extension of oxide/transitional mineralisation from former Nifty open pit

Significant widths of copper mineralisation intersected: 21m at 0.45% Cu from 122m in hole 21NRSP001including: 5m at 1.28% Cu from124m 3m at 0.62% Cu from 157m in hole 21NRSP015including: 1m at 1.22% Cu from 158m:and 5m at 0.39% Cu from166m 10m at 0.37% Cu from 176m in hole21NRSP016 13m at 0.55% Cu from 77m in hole 21NRSP018including: 2m at 2.06% Cu from80m

Resultshighlightstrongpotentialtodefineadditionalshallowmineralisationfortheplanned heap leach restart and grow the existing +0.6 Mt copper MineralResource 1

Follow-up drilling currently being planned

Initial results from Nifty western extension drilling are expected shortly

Executive Director Barry Cahill commented:

“The first phase of drilling at Nifty East has firmed up our understanding of the copper mineralisation extending from the former Nifty open pit and clearly demonstrates excellent potential to grow the existing resource further east. Follow-up drilling is currently being planned and we look forward to updating the market on the results from the extensional drilling to the west of the Nifty pit.

The program was designed to increase the density of drilling over the sparsely tested eastern extension of the existing resource where limited previous drilling had intersected encouraging widths of oxide and transitional zone copper mineralisation. The hole locations from the current program are shown in Figure 2 with the significant intersections summarised in Table 2.

