Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Trending Press Releases

RUA GOLD Intersects Visible Gold and Antimony and Confirms Continuity of High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Murray Creek

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

Greenland Tanbreez Project Maiden Drill Results

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Hempalta

HEMP:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 Uranium Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Cyprium Metals Limited

Nifty Copper Project Poised to Unlock Value for Cyprium Metals, Report Says

Description

The latest MST Access analyst report values Cyprium Metals( ASX:CYM) at AU$0.10 per share, significantly above its current trading price of AU$0.027. The valuation is underpinned by the company’s dual-track approach to restarting the Nifty copper project, a standout asset with a 20-year mine life and the potential to become one of Australia’s largest open-pit copper producers.

By leveraging existing infrastructure and its low capital intensity, Cyprium is positioned to deliver exceptional returns, according to the report. With plans to secure a strategic partner in 2025 and a fast-tracked production timeline for its Cathode project, Cyprium represents an undervalued opportunity in the ASX copper space.

Cyprium Metals' Cathode and Concetrate projects

Report Highlights:

  • Development Highlights: The Nifty concentrate project is a large-scale, long-life operation expected to produce between 35,000 and 40,000 tonnes per annum (ktpa) of copper over 20 years. With an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$2.62 per pound, it offers an attractive cost profile. The Nifty cathode project, meanwhile, is a low-capex, fast-start initiative designed to leverage the existing stacked leach pads and SX/EW facilities at the site. The project is projected to produce between 4,000 and 6,000 tonnes of copper cathode per annum over a period of more than four years, with an AISC of US$2.18 per pound. With first production expected as early as late 2025 or early 2026, the cathode project is set to provide early cash flow and reduce risks associated with the larger-scale Concentrate Project.
  • Strategic and Financial Advantages: Cyprium’s brownfield restart approach at Nifty provides multiple benefits, including reduced technical risk, expedited permitting, and lower capital requirements. The company’s transformation in 2024, which saw a new management team, a refreshed balance sheet, and a revised development strategy, has set the stage for its emergence as a leading copper developer. The introduction of a strategic partner in 2025 is expected to validate its valuation further and provide funding for the larger-scale project.
  • Outlook and Catalysts: Cyprium Metals is poised for a transformative year in 2025, with key milestones including a final investment decision on the cathode project, the introduction of a strategic partner, and the commencement of detailed feasibility studies for the concentrate project. As the company transitions into production and unlocks the full potential of the Nifty copper project, significant value creation is anticipated, positioning Cyprium as an emerging leader in the Australian copper sector.

For the full analyst report, click here.

This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].

Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.

asx stocksasx:cymcopper stockscopper explorationcopper miningcopper investingCopper Investing
CYM:AU
Cyprium Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cyprium Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cyprium Metals Limited

Cyprium Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from the Nifty East infill extensional drilling. The program comprised 21 RC holes for 5,725m targeting areas from the previous program which identified encouraging widths of oxide/transitional mineralisation extending east and sulphide mineralisation extending east at depth beneath the former Nifty open pit (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS

- All results received from Nifty East Extensional Infill drilling program, targeting the oxide/transitional mineralisation and sulphide mineralisation at depth beneath the open pit

- Results demonstrate potential to define additional shallow mineralisation for the planned heap leach restart and grow the existing +0.9 Mt contained copper Mineral Resource

- Significant widths of copper mineralisation intersected are shown below

Executive Director Barry Cahill commented:

"The first phase of drilling at Nifty East has firmed up our understanding of the copper mineralisation extending from the current Nifty open pit and clearly demonstrates excellent potential to grow the existing resource further east. The results will be added to the resource model. These East drilling results along with the previously released West drilling clearly demonstrate the potential to expand the mineral resource as further phases of drilling proceed.

Discussion of results

Section 102,800E

Hole 21NRSP021 confirmed oxide mineralisation that was previously intercepted in holes 21NRSP006 and 21NRSP011 (Figure 3* 18m at 0.45% Cu, including 1m at 2.35% Cu). Hole 21NRSP021 also extended sulphide mineralisation at depth within the carbonate-shale host rocks (4m at 0.36% Cu, 3m at 0.47% Cu and 17m at 0.52% Cu, including 2m at 1.14% Cu and 6m at 0.16% Cu).

Section 102,840E

Hole 21NRSP030 confirms oxide mineralisation close to surface that was previously intersected in hole 21NRSP001 and historical drillhole NCP0317 (Figure 4* 3m at 0.15% Cu, 3m at 0.14% Cu and 5m at 0.26% Cu). Three deeper holes intercepted sulphide mineralisation extensions at depth where there is no historical drilling.

Hole 21NRSP0022 intercepted 3m at 0.19% Cu, 11m at 0.66% Cu including 2m at 1.57% Cu and 3m at 0.31%, and 5m at 0.51% Cu including 1m at 1.40% Cu. Hole 21NRSP0031 intercepts include 6m at 0.33% Cu and 7m at 1.14% Cu including 4m at 1.76% Cu. 21NRSP0032 intersected 3m at 0.21% Cu, 3m at 0.29% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu.

Section 102,880E

Figure 5* illustrates infill transitional and sulphide mineralisation which was intercepted in hole 21NRSP039 (3m at 0.69% Cu including 1m at 1.21% Cu, 3m at 0.44%, 4m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.18% and 3m at 1.18% Cu including 2m at 1.38% Cu), and Hole 21NRSP023, which intercepts upper sulphide mineralisation (12m at 0.74% Cu including 2m at 1.20% Cu and including 1m at 1.50% Cu and including 1m at 1.26% Cu).

Section 102,920E

The drilling has identified further extensionsto the oxide mineralisation east of the Nifty pit. The mineralisation is mostly in proximity to the northern limb of the Nifty Syncline. It has also been confirmed to extend further south, interpreted as an extension of the sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation, which was identified in the first phase of drilling by Cyprium Metals in 2021.

Hole 21NRSP0033 (4m at 0.14% Cu, 3m at 0.16% Cu, 6m at 0.22% Cu, 14m at 0.27% Cu, 5m at 0.17% Cu and 3m at 0.26% Cu) and Hole 21NRSP034 (3m at 0.13% Cu, 4m at 0.16% Cu, 3m at 0.19% Cu, 4m at 0.70% Cu including 2m at 1.17% Cu, 3m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.32% Cu and 1m at 1.23% Cu) have confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously unidentified (Figure 6*).

The sub-parallel zone of supergene mineralisation was intercepted by hole 21NRSP024 (5m at 0.47% Cu including 1m at 1.36% Cu and 4m at 0.11% Cu). This hole also confirms sulphide mineralisation at depth (13m at 1.08% Cu including 1m at 1.12% Cu and including 3m at 3.10% Cu).

Section 102,960E

The drilling has confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously identified in historical holes. New extensions to sulphide mineralisation to the east and at depth have also been identified (Figure 7*).

Hole 21NRSP035 confirms intercepts of shallow oxide and deeper transitional mineralisation (4m at 0.16% Cu, 7m at 0.16% Cu and 8m at 0.24% Cu).

Hole 21NRSP026 has intercepted the southern sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation (6m at 0.16% Cu). Sulphide mineralisation within the Nifty Syncline carbonate-shale host rocks was intercepted at depth (7m at 0.30%, 7m at 0.34% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu).

Sulphide mineralisation was intersected higher in the stratigraphic sequence in hole 21NRSP0025 (13m at 0.52% Cu including 1m at 1.48% Cu and including 1m at 2.13% Cu) and at depth (3m at 0.42% Cu and 4m at 0.19% Cu).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ETZVU06G



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:  

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "Company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, as well as full year 2025 production and cost guidance.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-844-763-8274 or 647-484-8814

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and 2025 production and cost guidance before the market open on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast will be available on Hudbay's website following the call.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "Company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, as well as full year 2025 production and cost guidance.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-844-763-8274 or 647-484-8814

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and 2025 production and cost guidance before the market open on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast will be available on Hudbay's website following the call.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals CEO Robert Wares.

Osisko Metals Advancing Gaspé Copper Project with Government Backing, Resource Expansion

Robert Wares, CEO of Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM,OTCQX:OMZNF), shared insights on the company's Gaspé copper project, highlighting strong government support and significant resource growth. The Quebéc government has initiated a pilot project aimed at maximizing the economic benefits of the Gaspé region's copper resources.

“It’s a fantastic government initiative. It's actually a first for the Quebéc mining industry, particularly for explorers and developers,” said Wares. “First of all, it demonstrates to us that the Quebéc government is strongly supporting the project, politically and otherwise, and they're willing to take their time and expertise to maximize the economic benefits.”

A committee has been formed to coordinate the initiative, involving chambers of commerce, elected officials and regional and federal organizations. This collaboration aims to streamline support for the project, fostering long-term development.

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

Strategic Alliance with Macmahon to Accelerate Redevelopment of Nifty

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM, OTC: CYPMF) (Cyprium or the Company), a copper developer focused on recommencing production at the Nifty Copper Complex in the Paterson region of Western Australia (Nifty), has entered into a non-binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) for a Strategic Alliance with leading global mining services provider Macmahon Holdings Ltd (Macmahon) (ASX: MAH) to accelerate Cyprium’s redevelopment of Nifty.

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Eyes Potential Copper Discovery at Saskatchewan Project, CEO Says

Ramp Metals Eyes Potential Copper Discovery at Saskatchewan Project, CEO Says

Following its recent gold discovery at the Rottenstone SW project in Saskatchewan, Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP) may again be sitting on a new potential significant discovery: copper.

“We found some really interesting stuff on site, especially at this new Rush target that we weren't really expecting,” said Jordan Black, CEO of Ramp Metals. The Rush target, identified as a 1,200 meter conductor, exhibits disseminated sulfides with malachite staining — a green patina often associated with copper deposits.

The discovery suggests the possibility of substantial underlying deposits.

Keep reading...Show less
Stock chart over cityscape.

Amarc Resources Soars After Major Copper-Gold-Silver Discovery in BC

Explorer Amarc Resources (TSXV:AHR,OTCQB:AXREF) experienced a sharp increase in its share price following the announcement of a new discovery at its JOY copper-gold district in BC, Canada.

The company closed Friday (January 17) at C$0.72, up just over 165 percent from Thursday's (January 16) close.

In a press release, Amarc states that it has named the find AuRORA, describing it as a high-grade porphyry copper-gold-silver discovery. AuRORA is located in an area of JOY that hadn't previously been drill tested.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Cyprium Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cyprium Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Green River Gold Corp. Announces an Expansion into the Real Estate Development Business

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

Aurum Takeover of Mako: Compulsory Acquisition Notice

High Grade Rock Chips Highlight Potential Growth Areas for Triumph

Related News

Lithium Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Wealth Minerals Charges Up 64 Percent

Precious Metals Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Announces an Expansion into the Real Estate Development Business

Gold Investing

Aurum Takeover of Mako: Compulsory Acquisition Notice

gold investing

High Grade Rock Chips Highlight Potential Growth Areas for Triumph

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - CERENERGY Accredited Highest Possible Green Rating

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Rick Rule: Gold Stock Sweet Spot, Uranium's New "Easy Money" Period

×