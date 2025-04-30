Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

cyprium metalscym:auasx:cymbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
CYM:AU
Cyprium Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cyprium Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals


Keep reading...Show less

Advancing Western Australia’s historic Nifty copper mine for near-term production and long-term growth

Cyprium Metals Limited

Nifty Copper Project Poised to Unlock Value for Cyprium Metals, Report Says

Description

The latest MST Access analyst report values Cyprium Metals( ASX:CYM) at AU$0.10 per share, significantly above its current trading price of AU$0.027. The valuation is underpinned by the company’s dual-track approach to restarting the Nifty copper project, a standout asset with a 20-year mine life and the potential to become one of Australia’s largest open-pit copper producers.

By leveraging existing infrastructure and its low capital intensity, Cyprium is positioned to deliver exceptional returns, according to the report. With plans to secure a strategic partner in 2025 and a fast-tracked production timeline for its Cathode project, Cyprium represents an undervalued opportunity in the ASX copper space.

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from the Nifty East infill extensional drilling. The program comprised 21 RC holes for 5,725m targeting areas from the previous program which identified encouraging widths of oxide/transitional mineralisation extending east and sulphide mineralisation extending east at depth beneath the former Nifty open pit (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS

- All results received from Nifty East Extensional Infill drilling program, targeting the oxide/transitional mineralisation and sulphide mineralisation at depth beneath the open pit

- Results demonstrate potential to define additional shallow mineralisation for the planned heap leach restart and grow the existing +0.9 Mt contained copper Mineral Resource

- Significant widths of copper mineralisation intersected are shown below

Executive Director Barry Cahill commented:

"The first phase of drilling at Nifty East has firmed up our understanding of the copper mineralisation extending from the current Nifty open pit and clearly demonstrates excellent potential to grow the existing resource further east. The results will be added to the resource model. These East drilling results along with the previously released West drilling clearly demonstrate the potential to expand the mineral resource as further phases of drilling proceed.

Discussion of results

Section 102,800E

Hole 21NRSP021 confirmed oxide mineralisation that was previously intercepted in holes 21NRSP006 and 21NRSP011 (Figure 3* 18m at 0.45% Cu, including 1m at 2.35% Cu). Hole 21NRSP021 also extended sulphide mineralisation at depth within the carbonate-shale host rocks (4m at 0.36% Cu, 3m at 0.47% Cu and 17m at 0.52% Cu, including 2m at 1.14% Cu and 6m at 0.16% Cu).

Section 102,840E

Hole 21NRSP030 confirms oxide mineralisation close to surface that was previously intersected in hole 21NRSP001 and historical drillhole NCP0317 (Figure 4* 3m at 0.15% Cu, 3m at 0.14% Cu and 5m at 0.26% Cu). Three deeper holes intercepted sulphide mineralisation extensions at depth where there is no historical drilling.

Hole 21NRSP0022 intercepted 3m at 0.19% Cu, 11m at 0.66% Cu including 2m at 1.57% Cu and 3m at 0.31%, and 5m at 0.51% Cu including 1m at 1.40% Cu. Hole 21NRSP0031 intercepts include 6m at 0.33% Cu and 7m at 1.14% Cu including 4m at 1.76% Cu. 21NRSP0032 intersected 3m at 0.21% Cu, 3m at 0.29% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu.

Section 102,880E

Figure 5* illustrates infill transitional and sulphide mineralisation which was intercepted in hole 21NRSP039 (3m at 0.69% Cu including 1m at 1.21% Cu, 3m at 0.44%, 4m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.18% and 3m at 1.18% Cu including 2m at 1.38% Cu), and Hole 21NRSP023, which intercepts upper sulphide mineralisation (12m at 0.74% Cu including 2m at 1.20% Cu and including 1m at 1.50% Cu and including 1m at 1.26% Cu).

Section 102,920E

The drilling has identified further extensionsto the oxide mineralisation east of the Nifty pit. The mineralisation is mostly in proximity to the northern limb of the Nifty Syncline. It has also been confirmed to extend further south, interpreted as an extension of the sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation, which was identified in the first phase of drilling by Cyprium Metals in 2021.

Hole 21NRSP0033 (4m at 0.14% Cu, 3m at 0.16% Cu, 6m at 0.22% Cu, 14m at 0.27% Cu, 5m at 0.17% Cu and 3m at 0.26% Cu) and Hole 21NRSP034 (3m at 0.13% Cu, 4m at 0.16% Cu, 3m at 0.19% Cu, 4m at 0.70% Cu including 2m at 1.17% Cu, 3m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.32% Cu and 1m at 1.23% Cu) have confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously unidentified (Figure 6*).

The sub-parallel zone of supergene mineralisation was intercepted by hole 21NRSP024 (5m at 0.47% Cu including 1m at 1.36% Cu and 4m at 0.11% Cu). This hole also confirms sulphide mineralisation at depth (13m at 1.08% Cu including 1m at 1.12% Cu and including 3m at 3.10% Cu).

Section 102,960E

The drilling has confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously identified in historical holes. New extensions to sulphide mineralisation to the east and at depth have also been identified (Figure 7*).

Hole 21NRSP035 confirms intercepts of shallow oxide and deeper transitional mineralisation (4m at 0.16% Cu, 7m at 0.16% Cu and 8m at 0.24% Cu).

Hole 21NRSP026 has intercepted the southern sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation (6m at 0.16% Cu). Sulphide mineralisation within the Nifty Syncline carbonate-shale host rocks was intercepted at depth (7m at 0.30%, 7m at 0.34% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu).

Sulphide mineralisation was intersected higher in the stratigraphic sequence in hole 21NRSP0025 (13m at 0.52% Cu including 1m at 1.48% Cu and including 1m at 2.13% Cu) and at depth (3m at 0.42% Cu and 4m at 0.19% Cu).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ETZVU06G



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:  

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Talon Metals Assays Confirm Highest Grade Intercept in Tamarack Project History

Record grades of 23.28% NiEq or 48.87% CuEq intercepted over 8.25 meters outside of the Tamarack Resource Area

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) (together with its subsidiaries, "Talon" or the "Company"), the majority owner and operator of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project ("Tamarack Nickel Copper Project") in central Minnesota, is pleased to announce a record grade massive sulphide intercept at the Tamarack Nickel Copper Project from drill hole 16TK0250 measuring 8.25 meters grading 23.28% NiEq or 48.87% CuEq.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Anteros Identifies a Near-Surface High-Grade Critical Mineral Target at the Havens Steady VMS Deposit, Newfoundland

Anteros Identifies a Near-Surface High-Grade Critical Mineral Target at the Havens Steady VMS Deposit, Newfoundland

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the identification of a near-surface, high-grade, critical-metal-bearing zone at its 100% owned, road-accessible Havens Steady VMS Property ("Havens Steady" or the "Property") in central Newfoundland. AI-assisted 3D modelling of historical drill data has highlighted stacked lenses of zinc-lead-silver-copper mineralization near surface. This newly interpreted target area, termed the NHC Zone, remains largely untested by historical drilling and will be a key focus of upcoming exploration activities. Field validation and further targeting work are planned to support an inaugural mineral resource estimate for the Property.

Located approximately 40 kilometres southeast of Buchans and 17 kilometres from the past-producing Duck Pond Mine, Havens Steady hosts a laterally extensive polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") system. The latest modelling confirms a steeply southeast-dipping main mineralized zone ("MMZ") trending 057°, with over 700 metres of drilled strike and multiple open vectors along strike and at depth. Within the MMZ, a shallow, relatively high-grade zone is modelled to exist (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

IDM and Blackstone Confirm Rich Copper-Gold Zone at Mankayan

IDM and Blackstone Confirm Rich Copper-Gold Zone at Mankayan

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced IDM and Blackstone Confirm Rich Copper-Gold Zone at Mankayan

Download the PDF here.

Inaugural JORC Mineral Resource - Remorse Project - Yalgoo

Inaugural JORC Mineral Resource - Remorse Project - Yalgoo

Tempest Minerals (TEM:AU) has announced Inaugural JORC Mineral Resource - Remorse Project - Yalgoo

Download the PDF here.

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Cyprium Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cyprium Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

xU3O8 (uranium.io): Pioneering Physical Uranium Ownership Powered by Blockchain Technology

CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente de conditions pour une facilite de credit de construction de 50 millions USD

LaFleur Minerals Begins Permitting Process for a Bulk Sample from the Swanson Deposit to be Processed at its Beacon Gold Mill

Related News

Uranium Investing

xU3O8 (uranium.io): Pioneering Physical Uranium Ownership Powered by Blockchain Technology

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente de conditions pour une facilite de credit de construction de 50 millions USD

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Begins Permitting Process for a Bulk Sample from the Swanson Deposit to be Processed at its Beacon Gold Mill

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver completes Definitive Agreement for the sale of Ninobamba, announces planned restructuring

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Announces Extension to Proposed Spin Out and Merger

Battery Metals Investing

American Salars Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, Argentina

×